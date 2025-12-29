Career Wise English Launches AI-Powered IELTS Practice Test Tool with Instant Band Score Feedback

MIRANDA, NSW, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Career Wise English has introduced an AI system that lets IELTS candidates complete an online IELTS Pre-Test with instant band score feedback, helping them understand their level before beginning full exam preparation. This gives learners a faster and clearer way to plan their IELTS preparation, especially for those on strict study, work, or migration timelines.

Many people preparing for the IELTS exam are not doing it out of interest. Some need a score to keep a job offer alive. Others are trying to meet university deadlines or immigration timelines that do not wait for anyone. When a result arrives late or falls short by half a band, the delay can ripple through someone's plans in ways most people never see.

Career Wise English, an Australian education provider based in Sydney, has released a new AI-powered IELTS preparation tool designed to make this process easier. The system gives learners around the globe instant feedback after completing practice sessions, something that has usually been slow or inconsistent.

For many candidates, preparation happens at odd hours. Some study after long shifts, others squeeze it in while looking after children, and many rely on whatever practice materials they can find online. The new platform gives them a way to run full IELTS mock tests repeatedly, with the same timing structure as the actual exam. While learners often turn to various IELTS online practice tests, most tools do not recreate the whole exam or provide instant scoring across every component.

IELTS Express, the platform developed by Career Wise English, uses artificial intelligence trained to assess Speaking, Writing, Reading, and Listening attempts in a manner that reflects real exam conditions for both IELTS Academic and General Training.

The scoring appears within seconds through the IELTS Pre-Test, allowing candidates to see patterns almost immediately. Instead of waiting days to learn whether their writing was clear or their speaking was coherent, candidates can analyse their results quickly and identify consistent weaknesses. Some discover grammar is their main issue. Others notice that their responses drift off topic when speaking under pressure. The aim is to help people understand these gaps sooner so they can adjust before the real exam.

Education researchers have been studying how digital tools are changing language learning, especially for people preparing for high-stakes tests. In countries such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, migration and study applications have grown over the past decade.

Many applicants must complete English tests before they can move forward. It is common for candidates to feel uncertain about their readiness, particularly if they do not have access to a teacher or trusted reviewer. Faster feedback can reduce the guesswork and prevent unnecessary retakes.

Studies published in recent years show that more than 40 percent of candidates miss their target IELTS score by a margin of only 0.5. For someone trying to submit documents to an immigration office or meet a university cut-off date, that small gap can mean paying to retake the test, rescheduling plans, or adjusting timelines.

Career Wise English noted that these challenges shaped the design of the platform. The company wanted to give learners a way to self-assess with more clarity, no matter where they live or what resources they have.

Ben Pearce, co-founder of Career Wise English, said many candidates feel stuck not because they lack ability but because they cannot easily see what is holding them back. He said the new system gives people a place to practise privately and honestly. Some may repeat the speaking test several times before feeling comfortable. Others may run through writing tasks late at night when the house is quiet. Pearce said the platform was built with these real-life scenarios in mind.

He also said the tool was created to help learners in places where qualified tutors or high-quality materials are not always available. Students in smaller towns, overseas workers preparing to relocate, and people balancing multiple responsibilities often rely on digital tools as their only form of preparation.

The company believes a faster, more transparent system can help reduce some of the stress tied to the exam process. Career Wise English emphasised that the tool is not affiliated with or endorsed by IELTS, IDP, or the British Council. The scoring produced is an estimated guide designed to support preparation.

As demand for skilled migration and international education continues to rise, digital IELTS preparation tools are becoming more important for candidates. The company expects that technology-driven learning will play a larger role in how people approach high-stakes exams in the coming years.

Candidates interested in practising with AI-generated estimated band scores can visit the Career Wise English website to access full exam simulations, Speaking and Writing practice assessments, and unlimited online IELTS mock tests.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ll38HfQg1zs&t=14s





