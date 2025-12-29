94% of Engineering Leaders Report Agentic AI Skills Gaps as Autonomous Systems Move Into Production - Interview Kickstart Launches New Agentic AI Course for Engineers 2026

SANTA CLARA, CA, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Leading edtch platform Interview Kickstart launches new Agentic AI Course for Developers, Engineers and Managers to address AI skills gaps. The agentic artificial intelligence market has moved rapidly from experimentation to production deployment in 2025, creating an acute skills shortage for engineering organizations worldwide. Industry data indicates that 94 percent of engineering leaders now report critical gaps in agentic AI expertise, with approximately one-third experiencing shortages affecting 40 to 60 percent of required roles. Despite projections that the global agentic AI market will grow from $7.38 billion in 2025 to nearly $47 billion by 2030, only a quarter of enterprises have successfully integrated agentic systems into their operations, leaving a majority under pressure to close the capability gap.

The urgency of adoption is accelerating. Surveys of enterprise technology leaders show that 41 percent of organizations plan to deploy agentic AI capabilities within the next six months, while 86 percent expect significant changes to job roles and responsibilities within the next year. At the same time, 75 percent of organizations report expanding hiring for AI-focused positions even as they reduce headcount in traditional technical roles. Analysts note that this shift reflects not a cyclical downturn but a structural reorganization of how engineering work is performed, with autonomous systems increasingly embedded across development, operations, and infrastructure teams.

The skills shortage is concentrated in emerging, high-value specializations that were largely undefined just two years ago. Engineering organizations are seeking professionals who can design and architect multi-agent systems in which autonomous agents collaborate to solve complex tasks. Demand is also rising for platform engineers capable of building infrastructure to support agentic workloads, including inter-agent communication, state management, resource allocation, and system observability. Infrastructure and DevOps engineers are increasingly expected to understand how to deploy, monitor, and scale autonomous agents across distributed environments.

Leadership roles are also evolving. Engineering managers are now responsible for teams building agent-driven automation strategies, while technical program managers are tasked with assessing feasibility, managing cross-functional execution, and mitigating risk associated with autonomous system deployment. Universities and traditional training pathways have struggled to keep pace, leaving organizations to upskill experienced professionals internally or compete for a limited pool of specialists.

As agentic AI adoption expands, companies are redesigning their technology organizations to accommodate both traditional engineering teams and autonomous system development groups. New roles such as agentic architecture specialists, multi-agent orchestration engineers, and autonomous system deployment leads are becoming more common. These positions often command premium compensation due to constrained supply, prompting many organizations to transition senior software engineers, platform engineers, and DevOps professionals into agentic-focused roles.

Early adopters are already realizing competitive advantages. Estimates suggest that roughly half of large enterprises have agentic AI systems operating in production environments today, supporting functions ranging from infrastructure optimization to development automation. These organizations are building institutional knowledge, governance frameworks, and technical maturity that analysts believe will be difficult for late adopters to replicate. By 2026, when agentic AI adoption is expected to reach 40 to 50 percent across the technology sector, opportunities for first-mover advantage are expected to narrow significantly.

For engineering leaders seeking to prepare for this shift, Interview Kickstart has introduced the Agentic AI Career Boost, a structured training program designed for experienced technology professionals working with autonomous systems. The 14-week program focuses on practical skills required in production environments, including building autonomous AI agents, designing multi-agent systems, implementing retrieval-augmented generation pipelines, orchestrating agent-driven workflows, and establishing governance frameworks for safe and reliable autonomous operation.

The curriculum is organized around distinct professional tracks. Software and AI engineers focus on agent architecture, Python-based frameworks, and deployment patterns for autonomous systems. Platform engineers study infrastructure design for agentic workloads, communication protocols between agents, and scalability across distributed systems. DevOps and infrastructure engineers examine deployment orchestration, observability, and operational governance for autonomous environments.

Engineering managers are trained in both the technical foundations of agentic AI and leadership strategies for managing teams building autonomous systems. Technical program managers focus on feasibility assessment, coordination of cross-functional launches, and risk management for agent-driven automation initiatives. The program combines live instruction, hands-on projects, and capstone work reflecting real-world use cases currently emerging across industries.

Industry observers note that the window for proactive upskilling is narrowing. Organizations are hiring agentic AI specialists now, and early technical leadership is already shaping long-term competitive positioning. Engineering leaders who invest in structured, expert-led training are better positioned to guide their organizations through the transition, while those who delay risk overseeing systems they lack the expertise to evaluate or optimize effectively.

As autonomous systems become a foundational component of modern technology stacks, agentic AI expertise is emerging as a defining capability for engineering leadership in the years ahead.

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart provides structured upskilling programs for software engineers, data professionals, and technical leaders pursuing career advancement in technology. The platform has supported more than 20,000 learners across disciplines including artificial intelligence, machine learning, front-end and back-end engineering, cloud architecture, and systems design.

Interview Kickstart's faculty includes more than 700 instructors, many of whom are hiring managers and senior engineers from major global technology companies. Programs combine live coursework, recorded lessons, mock interviews, and individualized mentorship to support professionals preparing for advanced technical roles and leadership transitions.

