DIVEVOLK SeaLink Secures Finalist Spot for 2026 Boot Dive Innovation Award; Voting Opens for Global Community

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter, the latest technological breakthrough from DIVEVOLK, has officially been shortlisted for the 2026 Boot Dive Award in the Innovation category. This recognition highlights DIVEVOLK's continued trajectory in underwater tech, following its landmark 2024 Innovation Award win at boot Düsseldorf.

The SeaLink Innovation: Bridging the Underwater Data Gap

The SeaLink is a revolutionary innovation designed to solve the signal transmission challenges between underwater devices and smartphones, enabling wired communication at depths of up to 30 meters. In traditional diving operations, underwater data collection and real-time synchronization often rely on expensive professional cables or closed systems. SeaLink uses a floating central processor on the water's surface to receive mobile network signals and transmit them to a smartphone inside the waterproof SeaTouch case below, allowing users to conduct live streaming, video calls, and real-time data transfer. visit the SeaLink Product Overview.

DIVEVOLK’s nomination for the 2026 Innovation Award is based on three primary technological advancements:

Wireless Integration Efficiency: SeaLink enables high-speed data transfer through water, allowing divers to access and manage information in real-time without compromising the seal of their underwater housing.

SeaLink enables high-speed data transfer through water, allowing divers to access and manage information in real-time without compromising the seal of their underwater housing. Enhanced Operational Safety: By turning the smartphone into a sophisticated monitoring tool, SeaLink provides divers with critical data visualization that was previously inaccessible on recreational devices.

By turning the smartphone into a sophisticated monitoring tool, SeaLink provides divers with critical data visualization that was previously inaccessible on recreational devices. Industry Versatility: The device is designed to be compatible across various diving disciplines, from scientific research and commercial inspection to advanced underwater photography.



Beyond this, SeaLink is widely used in various diving-related activities:

Conduct underwater video calls and communication.

Utilize social media and access all mobile applications without restrictions while submerged.

Perform live underwater streaming, including but not limited to dive site exploration, event broadcasting, AI-assisted scientific and educational applications, as well as real-time communication for underwater engineering and maintenance.

Support underwater rescue operations.

Facilitate diving instruction and training.



Global Public Voting and Partnership Recognition

The boot Dive Award has now entered its critical public voting phase. This phase allows the global diving community to weigh in on which innovations will shape the future of the industry. In addition to the Innovation category, DIVEVOLK is highlighting the work of its strategic partner, Aquatil, which has been nominated for the Climate category.

Aquatil is an international non-profit organization focused on underwater education and environmental research. Their initiatives include monitoring marine ecosystems and providing educational resources to protect aquatic biodiversity. Their nomination in the Climate category reflects the vital role technology and education play in marine conservation efforts.

How to Participate in the boot Dive Award 2026

The public is encouraged to support both technological innovation and environmental conservation by casting their votes on the official boot Düsseldorf website. Votes can be submitted for DIVEVOLK in the Innovation category and for Aquatil in the Climate category.

Voting Link: Official boot Dive Award 2026 Voting Portal

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK is at the forefront of underwater smartphone technology. With the pioneering SeaTouch 4 Max series, the company has revolutionized how divers interact with their devices at depth. DIVEVOLK remains committed to developing tools that enhance safety, communication, and creative expression beneath the waves.





