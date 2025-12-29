IKIGAI Algo™ 7.0 Launches: Former NYSE Floor Trader and Data Expert Team Up to Revolutionize Day Trading ZERO DTE / 2- 5 Min Scalping Education

Dallas, TX, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qamar "Q" Zaman, founder of Coffee With Q, and his mentor Gary "G"—a veteran position trader and former New York Stock Exchange floor trader—have built what day traders have been waiting for: a systematic approach to reading market flow that transforms how busy professionals trade SPY, SPX, QQQ zero-DTE options, and ES/NQ futures.



IKIGAI Algo™ 7.0

From Student to System Builder

Gary met Q when he came to him as a student with zero knowledge of trading—having never traded the markets before. Gary taught him charts and position trading setups using Think or Swim. For the first few days, it was all very complicated for Q, and he realized it could take many years to become successful in trading.

Trading, a zero-sum game, can only be mastered with a mentor like G available at all times—which wasn't possible. Q also recognized that to be successful at trading, you needed to trade without emotions.

So first, he developed a system called "No Structure, No Trade"—a framework Gary was able to teach him. Since all traders are human, Q used data to determine his edge and wait for data to present the best entry and exit. By testing over 200 different modalities, he developed an edge resulting in a refined version called IKIGAI.

A Data Expert's Approach to Trading

IKIGAI for Q is not new. He has adopted this philosophy in his life as a digital data expert.

"If I can crack Google to rank a website on the first page—which I have done for over 1,000 successful projects—I can break down candles and price action using leading rules. The result: IKIGAI Algo."

— Qamar "Q" Zaman

IKIGAI Algo™ 7.0: What's New

IKIGAI Algo™ 7.0 is a significant update to the proprietary trading toolkit designed to help busy professionals decode market flow in SPY, SPX, ES, and NQ futures markets. The latest release introduces enhanced volume analysis tools that reveal the hidden story behind every candle—showing traders not just what happened, but WHO showed up and WHO won the battle between buyers and sellers.

IKIGAI Algo™ does not license or sell its tools as indicators. Instead, it is offered as a comprehensive course comprising lectures, labs, and real market learning. Q has already taught his first batch of 10 students who are now ready and able to take advantage of this system.

Every Candle Tells a Story

"Most traders look at candles and see red or green. My students look at the same candle and see a complete story. They can see WHO showed up—was it climax volume or quiet accumulation? They can see WHO WON—did buyers absorb the selling or did sellers overpower the buyers? And they can see WHERE this happened—at a key level or in no-man's land. That's the difference between guessing and reading the market."

— Gary "G", Former NYSE Floor Trader

The IKIGAI Algo™ 7.0 update builds on Q's philosophy that trading doesn't require watching screens all day. His IKIGAI Academy teaches busy professionals to trade just 60-90 minutes per day using systematic approaches to SPY, SPX options, and ES/NQ futures.

Early Traction

After 9 months of battle-testing with real market data, IKIGAI Academy has already graduated two batches of 10 certified students each in December—all of whom passed the exam. Batches 2 and 3 are now sold out.

Interested traders can join the waitlist or take the IKIGAI Masterclass.

https://www.coffeewithq.org/gp/

About IKIGAI Academy

IKIGAI Academy is a trading education program founded by Q that helps busy professionals develop a sustainable approach to day trading. The program focuses on reading market flow, understanding volume dynamics, and executing with precision during the most opportune windows of the trading day. Students learn to trade SPY, SPX 0DTE options, and ES/NQ futures using Q's proprietary methodology developed alongside his mentor G.

About Qamar "Q" Zaman

Q is a data-driven trading educator with over 20 years of experience in digital strategy and market analysis. As the CEO of KISS PR and founder of multiple media brands including Coffee With Q, he brings a unique perspective that combines business acumen with systematic trading approaches. Q is obsessed with helping busy professionals achieve financial freedom through disciplined, time-efficient trading.

Connect with Q

• LinkedIn: Qamar (Q) Zaman

• Website: https://www.coffeewithq.org

This is not investment advisory. We are not calling trades. We are teaching you to think.

Trading futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The IKIGAI Algo and any associated indicators, tools, or educational materials are provided for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions. Q and G and affiliated parties are not registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, or financial planners. By participating in this program, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and any resulting gains or losses. No guarantees of profit or specific results are made or implied. All sales are final. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.