A.I.S. Resources TSXV Reinstatement to Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF) (“AIS” or the “Company”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange” or the “TSXV”) has accepted the Company’s application for reinstatement to trading. The Company expects that its common shares will be reinstated for trading on the TSXV on or about January 2, 2026.

Following the November 14, 2025 revocation of the Company’s failure-to-file cease trade order by the BCSC the Company applied on November 19, 2025 for reinstatement to trading with the TSX Venture Exchange. (the “Exchange”). In connection with the application for reinstatement to trading the Company has undergone an Exchange review which is now completed. The Company acknowledges and appreciates the patience of its shareholders and stakeholders during this process.

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

