Vintage Stone Capital Appoints Scott Cielinski to Lead Transaction Execution for Modernization of Complex Industrials

Dover, DE, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Stone Capital, a private investment firm exclusively focused on the modernization of the US industrial sector, today announced the appointment of Scott Cielinski as Head of Transaction Execution.





Vintage Stone





Mr. Cielinski will lead the firm’s investment committee and diligence operations, reinforcing Vintage Stone’s mandate to acquire operationally complex industrial service businesses in the $25 million to $100 million EV range.

This appointment comes as Vintage Stone Capital accelerates its thesis of acquiring legacy industrial assets where traditional financial buyers often lack the operational conviction to transact. The firm targets businesses ripe for technological transformation, applying advanced operational frameworks to modernize infrastructure in response to the changing industrial landscape.

"The next generation of industrial alpha will not be generated by financial engineering, but by the technological modernization of America’s manufacturing base" said Ziad Danasouri, Managing Partner of Vintage Stone Capital. "We are purpose built to navigate operational complexity that deters other buyers. Scott’s background at Sun Capital, Incline Equity, and Baird gives us the institutional rigor to execute on this thesis with precision. He understands that we are not just buying cash flow; we are building the industrial infrastructure of the future."

Cielinski brings a decade of high-velocity transaction experience, having worked on over 50 transactions. His expertise bridges the gap between top-tier investment banking and operationally intensive private equity, specifically within the industrial, logistics, and business services sectors.

"I am thrilled to join Vintage Stone to drive the execution of this distinct strategy," said Scott Cielinski, "The firm has identified a critical disconnect in the market: excellent legacy businesses that have fallen behind the technological curve. Vintage Stone’s approach combining capital with a blueprint for operational modernization is exactly what the lower middle-market requires. I look forward to leading a diligence process that is as rigorous as it is operationally empathetic."

About Vintage Stone Capital

Vintage Stone Capital is a US-based private Investment firm acquiring operationally complex industrial and light manufacturing businesses with $25 million to $100 million EV We partner with management teams to transform legacy assets through technological modernization, operational excellence, and strategic capital deployment.

Media Contact

Vintage Stone Team

deals@vintagestonecapital.com

vintagestonecapital.com