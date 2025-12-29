Attached is a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding changes in company's own shares.
Attachment
| Source: Alvotech Alvotech
Iceland, Germany, India, U.S.
Attached is a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding changes in company's own shares.
Attachment
Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO, ALVO SDB) today publishes its financial calendar for 2026. Annual or interim results are released on the dates specified below, after the close of U.S. markets. An investor...Read More
Introduction of AVT05 supported by NHS England tender award in the United Kingdom REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotechnology company...Read More