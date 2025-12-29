Breyting á fjölda eigin hluta

 | Source: Alvotech Alvotech

Iceland, Germany, India, U.S.

Í viðhengi er tilkynning um breytingu á fjölda eigin hluta sem lögð var inn til birtingar hjá fjármálaeftirliti Lúxemborgar, Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).


Viðhengi


Attachments

Alvotech Own Shares Notification 29 Dec 2025

