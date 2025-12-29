Breyting á fjölda eigin hluta

Í viðhengi er tilkynning um breytingu á fjölda eigin hluta sem lögð var inn til birtingar hjá fjármálaeftirliti Lúxemborgar, Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).
Viðhengi
| Source: Alvotech Alvotech
Iceland, Germany, India, U.S.
