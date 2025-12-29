Daily Journal Corporation Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily Journal Corporation (Nasdaq: DJCO), a publishing and technology company, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Total consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2025 was $87.7 million, representing a 25% increase from the $69.9 million reported in fiscal year 2024, driven primarily by growth at Journal Technologies.

“Fiscal year 2025 was an exceptional year for Daily Journal Corporation, highlighted by record revenue and continued momentum at Journal Technologies,” said Steven Myhill-Jones, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Daily Journal Corporation. “Journal Technologies delivered strong growth across consulting, e-filing and other public service fees, and recurring license and maintenance revenues, as we continued investing in modernization and implementation capacity. While some of this year’s profitability benefited from contract timing and revenue recognition dynamics, we remain focused on expanding recurring revenue, maintaining low churn, and building long-term client relationships. We also see a blue ocean opportunity in the courts and justice agency sector for a company that consistently raises the bar, and we believe we are well positioned to create durable value over time.”

Financial Highlights:

Traditional Business reported advertising and circulation revenues of $17.8 million, reflecting a 6% increase over the $16.8 million in fiscal year 2024.





Journal Technologies reported revenue of $69.9 million for fiscal year 2025, marking a 32% increase over the $53.1 million recorded in fiscal year 2024. This growth was primarily driven by consulting fees, which rose by $7.6 million (51%), other public service fees, which increased by $5.7 million (59%), and license and maintenance fees, which grew by $3.5 million (12%).





Operating income for fiscal year 2025 was $9.5 million, or 10.9% of revenue, compared to $4.1 million, or 5.8% of revenue in fiscal year 2024.





Net income for fiscal year 2025 was $112.1 million, or $81.41 per diluted share, an increase of $34.0 million (44%) as compared to net income of $78.1 million, or $56.73 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2024.





The Company generated $13.3 million in operating cash flow during fiscal year 2025.





As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s marketable securities had a total fair market value of $493.0 million, including pretax unrealized gains of approximately $134.3 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, and accumulated pretax unrealized gains of $353.9 million.





The Traditional Business continued to optimize its digital publishing operations, expanding online content offerings and streamlining workflows in response to evolving market demands.





Journal Technologies expanded its client base by securing 17 multi-year contracts with courts and government agencies.





About Daily Journal Corporation

Daily Journal Corporation, based in Los Angeles, publishes news for California and Arizona, produces specialized publications, and handles public notice advertising. Its subsidiary, Journal Technologies, Inc., provides case management software to courts, justice agencies, and government organizations across about 37 states and internationally, supporting electronic case management and related online services like e-filing and fee payments.



Forward-looking Statements

