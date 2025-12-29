PASCAGOULA, Miss., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has delivered Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128) to the U.S. Navy. This marks the second Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be delivered by Ingalls shipbuilders.

“The delivery of Ted Stevens reflects the strong momentum of our destroyer program as we accelerate Flight III production and bring enhanced capabilities to the fleet,” said Brian Blanchette, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. “We are honored to deliver DDG 128 to the Navy knowing that it will stand as a powerful asset in strengthening U.S. maritime security for decades to come.”

The future USS Ted Stevens represents the next generation of surface combatants for the U.S. Navy, featuring the second-in-class Flight III AN/SPY-6 (V)1 radar system and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system, designed to counter threats well into the 21st century.

At Ingalls Shipbuilding there are four more Flight III destroyers under fabrication and another seven moving through early pre-planning stages of construction. To increase the throughput and meet the increased demand for ships by the U.S. Navy, Ingalls recently embarked on a distributed shipbuilding initiative to improve schedule adherence for all ships built at Ingalls by partnering with shipyards and fabricators beyond the company’s traditional labor market.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-delivers-destroyer-ted-stevens-ddg-128-to-u-s-navy/.

To date, Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 36 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy, including the first Flight III, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128). The four Flight III destroyers under construction include: Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131), Sam Nunn (DDG 133), and Thad Cochran (DDG 135). Additionally, Ingalls is in early pre-planning and material procurement phases for John F. Lehman (DDG 137), Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139), Ernest E. Evans (DDG 141), Charles French (DDG 142), Richard J. Danzig (DDG 143), Intrepid (DDG 145) and Robert Kerrey (DDG 146).

To learn more about the DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer program at Ingalls visit: https://hii.com/what-we-do/capabilities/guided-missile-destroyers/arleigh-burke-class/.

