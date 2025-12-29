New Release: It’s Okay, a New Single by Harold Brown

Long Beach, California, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixty Music announces the release of It’s Okay, a new single by Harold Brown, drummer and founding member of the legendary band WAR. The release arrives amid renewed recognition of Brown’s enduring influence on American music, following WAR’s recent honor with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.





It’s Okay, the new single by Harold Brown, released via Sixty Music.

It’s Okay reflects an artist continuing to create with clarity and intention. Anchored in rhythm and restraint, the track carries a reflective tone shaped by decades of musical exploration. Brown’s approach favors feel over excess, allowing the song’s message of resilience and acceptance to unfold organically.

Available now on all major streaming platforms, It’s Okay is released via Sixty Music, an independent label and creative division under Ray Producer Inc. The single represents a continuation of Brown’s creative journey beyond his foundational work with WAR, bridging generations through timeless musicianship and a contemporary sensibility.

Throughout his career, Harold Brown has helped shape some of the most enduring sounds in modern music. With It’s Okay, he reaffirms a commitment to expression rooted in experience, craft, and emotional honesty, offering listeners a perspective informed by a lifetime of creation.

Sixty Music continues to support artists whose work reflects depth, originality, and cultural impact, developing projects that honor artistic legacy while remaining forward-looking in sound and storytelling.





Members of the Lowrider Band Howard Scott, Lee Oskar, and Harold Brown, all original members of WAR, pictured with Snoop Dogg.

About Sixty Music

Sixty Music is an independent music label and creative production division under Ray Producer Inc., dedicated to developing innovative artists, AI-assisted sound design, and cross-genre collaborations that push the boundaries of modern music and storytelling.

Press Inquiries

Sixty Music

https://sixtymusic.com

Ray Brown

info@sixtymusic.com

Long Beach, CA.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=j69iTcXwthk