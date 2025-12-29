Royalty Pharma Acquires Remaining Royalty Interest in Roche’s Evrysdi for $240 Million and Potential Milestones

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has acquired the final portion of PTC Therapeutics’ remaining royalty on Roche’s Evrysdi for $240 million upfront and up to $60 million in sales-based milestones.

Evrysdi, marketed by Roche, is an orally administered survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Evrysdi was approved by the FDA in 2020 and has treated over 21,000 patients worldwide. In 2024, Evrysdi generated sales of approximately CHF 1.6 billion ($1.9 billion), representing 18% year-over-year growth at constant exchange rates, and is projected to reach CHF 2.3 billion ($2.9 billion) of sales by 2030 based on analyst consensus.

Transaction Terms

Following today’s transaction, Royalty Pharma will own 100% of the tiered 8% to 16% royalty paid by Roche on worldwide net sales of Evrysdi. Royalty Pharma will be entitled to royalties of 8% on sales up to $500 million, 11% on sales between $500 million and $1 billion, 14% on sales between $1 billion and $2 billion, and 16% on sales over $2 billion. Royalty Pharma will receive the increased royalty starting in the first quarter of 2026, based on Evrysdi product sales in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Advisors

Goodwin and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta and Alyftrek, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, GSK’s Trelegy, Roche’s Evrysdi, Servier’s Voranigo, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT, and Gilead’s Trodelvy, among others, and 20 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6637

ir@royaltypharma.com