Thrive Senior Living Announces Opening of The Emberly at Heritage Glen in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive Senior Living is pleased to announce the opening of The Emberly at Heritage Glen, an assisted living and memory care community now welcoming its first residents in Fort Worth, Texas. The Emberly at Heritage Glen strengthens Thrive Senior Living’s footprint in Texas.

Just in time for the holidays, The Emberly at Heritage Glen officially opens its doors to older adults and families seeking a senior living experience rooted in connection, dignity, and purpose. The community reflects Thrive’s people-first philosophy, focused on building meaningful relationships and creating environments that truly feel like home.

“For us, the heart of The Emberly is simple — this is our residents’ home,” said Jacquelyn O’Shaughnessy, Community President of The Emberly at Heritage Glen. “Every detail, from how we welcome families to how we support daily routines, is centered on respect, dignity, and building genuine relationships. We’re honored to bring that experience to Fort Worth as part of the Thrive family.”

The Fort Worth community joins a growing portfolio of Thrive communities across Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and New Jersey. The opening reflects Thrive’s continued focus on thoughtful growth and expanding its presence in markets where its relationship-centered approach can make a meaningful difference.

Key Facts

The Emberly at Heritage Glen is a newly opened assisted living and memory care community designed to support independence, connection, and quality of life. Amenities include chef-prepared dining served daily in welcoming dining rooms, inviting social spaces such as the Heritage Coffee Bar and Pegasus Bar, and a full calendar of engaging daily activities including arts programming, social gatherings, and small-group experiences.

The community also features landscaped outdoor courtyards and garden areas designed for walking, relaxation, and outdoor social time, along with thoughtfully designed shared spaces that encourage conversation and everyday connection.

Residents enjoy three chef-prepared meals daily, flexible dining options, themed culinary events, and private dining opportunities for family gatherings and celebrations. Care is supported by 24-hour staffing, on-site wellness programming, partnerships with local therapy providers, and advanced safety technology, including an AI-powered care monitoring system that provides discreet support while preserving resident dignity and privacy.

Designed as a one-floor community of approximately 72,000 square feet, The Emberly at Heritage Glen offers 50 assisted living suites and 45 memory care suites. The single-level layout supports simple wayfinding and convenient access to shared spaces, while the expansive site allows for a calm, connected atmosphere throughout the community.

About Thrive Senior Living

Thrive Senior Living designs, develops, and operates innovative independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country with a fresh perspective on senior living. Thrive was founded on a deep belief in the principles of purpose and stewardship; the Thrive team strives to apply these tenets to enrich the lives of older adults, their families, and Thrive team members every day. Privately held and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Thrive has been named a “Great Place to Work” by Activated Insights for six consecutive years. The company currently operates communities in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and New Jersey, with continued growth in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States.

Contact: Thrive Senior Living, media@thrivesl.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5de2526-6215-4896-bb62-ead0a635ece1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fe33951-18b5-4d8d-9d39-d789c1acc856

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e5b3a5c-ca83-4663-a0aa-0485a6887153

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ac088d5-e944-4f7b-8e41-2a2604e3e68a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1e562e9-0a07-43a9-9fc3-d30d585c5a74