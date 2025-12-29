MSBforSale.com Announces Strategic Partnership with B2Vault for Institutional Crypto Custody

Limassol, Cyprus, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSBforSale.com, a global leader in Money Service Business (MSB) licensing, compliance support, and crypto infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with B2Vault, an institutional crypto custody provider. The partnership enhances MSBforSale.com’s service offering by enabling clients to access secure, compliant digital asset custody alongside their licensed MSB operations.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies across the crypto and payments sectors, MSBforSale.com continues to focus on delivering end-to-end solutions that support both compliance and operational readiness. The company assists clients throughout the MSB registration journey, helping businesses navigate licensing requirements, prepare regulatory documentation, and establish compliant financial operations across multiple jurisdictions.

“Secure custody is a critical component of any regulated crypto or payment business,” said Agathi Lag, Founder of MSBforSale.com. “By partnering with B2Vault, we are extending our licensing and compliance expertise with institutional-grade custody infrastructure that meets the expectations of regulators, banking partners, and enterprise clients.”

The partnership complements MSBforSale.com’s existing advisory services, including its detailed guidance on the Canadian MSB registration process, which outlines regulatory obligations, timelines, and compliance considerations for businesses operating under FINTRAC oversight. These frameworks are increasingly relevant as licensed MSBs expand into crypto exchange, custody, and digital asset services.

Through the collaboration, MSBforSale.com clients gain access to crypto custody solutions designed specifically for regulated financial institutions. B2Vault’s infrastructure emphasizes governance-driven controls, advanced cryptographic security, and operational transparency - key considerations explored in MSBforSale.com’s overview of crypto custody for licensed MSBs and financial service providers.

In parallel with the custody partnership, MSBforSale.com announced an expansion of its regulatory licensing coverage beyond Canadian MSBs. The company now supports Montana MSB licensing in the United States as well as Australian money remittance and crypto exchange licensing, enabling clients to pursue compliant market entry across multiple jurisdictions through a single regulatory partner.

About MSBforSale.com

MSBforSale.com is a global MSB licensing and compliance consultancy helping businesses establish and operate regulated money services, payment platforms, and cryptocurrency companies. The firm provides end-to-end support covering MSB registration, regulatory documentation, and compliance advisory across multiple jurisdictions.

About B2Vault

B2Vault is an institutional crypto custody provider delivering secure, governance-driven digital asset storage solutions designed for regulated financial service providers.

Media Contact:

Agathi Lag



MSBforSale

msbforsale.com

info@msbforsale.com