IvesMD Opens New Beverly Hills Headquarters, Expands Team to Meet Growing Demand for Inclusive Aesthetic and Gender-Affirming Care

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IvesMD , founded by Dr. Graham Ives M.D. and COO Kylie Tanabe PA-C/MPH, has opened a new headquarters for their practice in Beverly Hills' iconic Clocktower Building. The expansion brings together an accomplished multidisciplinary team and a purpose-built space designed to support IvesMD’s surgical philosophy: that clinical excellence and inclusive, whole-person care are inseparable.

More than 140 colleagues, mentors, and friends gathered last month to celebrate the opening, which marks a significant milestone for the practice. With growing demand for both aesthetic procedures and gender-affirming surgery, Dr. Ives has assembled a team and environment capable of delivering on his vision at scale.

"This has been years in the making," said Dr. Ives. "I've always believed that everyone deserves to feel at ease in their own skin, and that belief shapes everything we do, from how we consult with patients to how we designed this space. This next chapter lets us bring that standard of care to more people who need it."

IvesMD offers one of Southern California's most comprehensive gender-affirming surgery programs alongside a full range of high-end facial aesthetics and body contouring procedures. The practice serves both cisgender and gender-diverse patients, with a team structured to support the complete patient journey from consultation through recovery.

An Expanded Team Built for Whole-Person Care

Graham Ives, M.D., Founder & Surgeon: A graduate of University of Michigan Medical School, Dr. Ives completed his residency at USC and fellowship training at the prestigious Lasky Clinic. He currently serves as teaching faculty for the USC Plastic Surgery Residency Program, training the next generation of plastic surgeons. His practice spans aesthetic surgery of the face and body alongside specialized expertise in feminizing and masculinizing procedures.

Kylie Tanabe, PA-C, MPH, COO & Surgical PA: A Yale graduate and recognized leader in global health equity, Tanabe joins IvesMD after more than a decade at Cedars-Sinai. As COO, she has built the practice's operations around a core principle: "luxury defined as equity." She ensures that every patient receives affirming, data-driven care regardless of background or identity.

Maureen Lee, Patient Coordinator: With 25 years of experience at Cedars-Sinai as an occupational therapist, Lee brings deep clinical expertise to the patient experience. As the practice's primary point of contact, she navigates insurance authorizations and surgical scheduling with both precision and compassion.

Maya Johnson, Patient Experience & Holistic Wellness: A certified yoga instructor and wellness advocate, Johnson supports patients beyond the clinical experience, helping them feel grounded and empowered throughout their surgical journey.

An Award-Winning Space Designed for Healing

The new headquarters, designed by Maria Park Design and located in the LEED Gold Certified Clocktower Building, has received three design awards for reimagining modern healthcare environments. The space offers patients a private, amenity-rich setting with panoramic views of Los Angeles, built to support healing of mind, body, and spirit.

"We wanted the space itself to communicate our values before a single word is spoken," said Tanabe. "From the very first interaction our patients have with us, they should feel that this is somewhere different."

Services

IvesMD offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures:

Facial Surgery: Facelift, neck lift, and brow lift; rhinoplasty; blepharoplasty; hair restoration; chin and jaw augmentation; otoplasty; permanent lip augmentation

Body & Breast: Breast augmentation, lift, and reduction; abdominoplasty and mommy makeovers; body contouring and liposuction; gynecomastia surgery; labiaplasty

Gender-Affirming Surgery: Feminizing and masculinizing facial surgery; gender-affirming hair grafting; top surgery; gender-affirming body contouring

Non-Surgical Treatments: Neuromodulators (Botox, Dysport); dermal fillers; laser treatments (Morpheus8, CoolPeel, CO2); RF microneedling

About IvesMD

IvesMD is a Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice founded on the belief that everyone has the inherent right to feel at ease in their own skin. The practice combines elite surgical training with a commitment to inclusivity, offering aesthetic and reconstructive procedures alongside a full spectrum of gender-affirming surgery. For more information, visit www.ivesmd.com .

Media Assets

Photography from the grand opening event is available via Getty Images at https://www.gettyimages.com/search/2/image?events=776396467 .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e90736ff-3dca-4a2e-8057-62b20fff9551