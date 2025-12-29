Starfish Unveils Bold Global Brand Platform for CRISIL — “The Coefficient of Confidence”

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfish, a leading branding and creative agency specializing in integrated brand strategy and identity systems, today announced the successful launch of a comprehensive global brand platform for CRISIL, a premier S&P Global company and a pioneer in credit ratings, data, and analytics. The new platform, “Crisil. The Coefficient of Confidence,” unifies the company’s global positioning and narrates its unique value in enabling confident, decisive action across industries. Starfish

With the goal of establishing a strong global footprint, CRISIL partnered with Starfish to strengthen its enterprise-wide narrative and support its international expansion goals. The collaboration focused on delivering a strategic brand architecture, refined messaging, and visual identity assets designed to elevate CRISIL's position worldwide.

"At the heart of CRISIL's reputation is one defining strength; confidence anchored in precision," said David Kessler, President/CEO at Starfish. "Our work with CRISIL distilled this essence into a compelling platform that aligns strategy with experience, and helps the brand show up with clarity in every market and touchpoint."

Key Highlights of the CRISIL Rebranding Work

Unified Global Brand Platform: Starfish developed the "Coefficient of Confidence" platform to reflect CRISIL's core value — turning deep analytical rigor into client confidence.

Strategic Positioning: The brand narrative reinforces CRISIL's role as a trusted advisor, supporting mission-critical decisions for clients around the globe.

Visual Identity and Activation: From messaging frameworks to visual expression, the updated identity system supports CRISIL's enterprise ambitions and strengthens consistency across digital and internal channels.

Integrated Brand Ecosystem: The work extends into internal activation strategies, ensuring CRISIL's teams across regions embody the brand promise.

Impact & Recognition

The project’s success has been recognized across the industry for advancing how financial services brands articulate expertise through integrated strategic branding — demonstrating that a cohesive narrative and visual identity can accelerate global brand impact.

Interested audiences can explore the full CRISIL rebrand case on Starfish's website: https://www.starfishco.com/works/crisil/ .

About Starfish

Starfish is an independent, New York-based brand strategy and creative agency that partners with growth-oriented enterprises to drive clarity, differentiation, and momentum through transformative branding, visual identity, and strategic communications.

