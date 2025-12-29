Celebrating 1,000 Rave Reviews with a 4.8-Star Rating: Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale Sets the Standard for Home Repair

West Chicago, IL, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale proudly announces the achievement of surpassing 1,000 reviews on Google while maintaining an impressive 4.8-star rating. This milestone highlights the growing demand for reliable home repair services in the area and reflects the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.





“We are truly thankful for our dedicated team and the support of our community that has helped us reach this milestone,” said Kim Owczarzak, owner of Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale. “Our goal has always been to provide the best handyman Wheaton has to offer, and we are motivated to continue delivering exceptional service.”

In addition to this milestone, Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale has recently received the 2025 Angi Super Service Award, reinforcing its reputation in the home improvement industry. This award is given only to professionals who deliver the highest levels of exceptional quality, service, and value to their customers.

“Our team is doubly proud to see our hard work and outstanding results recognized by receiving the Angi Super Service Award for the twelfth year in a row, while at the same time hitting the milestone of 1,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating,” Kim said.

Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale serves clients across Wheaton and surrounding areas, including Hinsdale, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Glen Ellyn, Carol Stream, Lombard, Hanover Park, and all of West Chicago. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including drywall repair, tile services, exterior home repairs, such as soffit and fascia services, and bathroom remodels. Their commitment to excellence is evident through their same-day response times and a team of skilled professionals with extensive experience.

“Trust and reliability are essential to our business,” Kim added. “We are focused on building lasting relationships with our clients and look forward to continuing our growth in the community.”

With a highly trained workforce capable of handling a variety of projects, the Wheaton handyman team emphasizes the importance of professionalism and customer care. The company’s partnerships with local vendors not only contribute to the community's economy but also enhance the overall service experience for clients.

For more information or to schedule a service, please contact Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale at 630-657-0378 or visit their website at https://www.mrhandyman.com/wheaton-hinsdale. The team is dedicated to being the go-to solution for all home repair needs in Wheaton and the surrounding regions.

About Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale

Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale has been serving the western Chicago suburbs since 2010, providing professional home and business maintenance and repair services to communities including Wheaton, Hinsdale, Glen Ellyn, Carol Stream, Winfield, West Chicago, Lombard, Downers Grove, and surrounding areas. The locally owned and operated business offers a comprehensive range of handyman services, backed by skilled and insured professionals, along with a one-year warranty. Services include carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, painting, drywall repair, and general property maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company maintains Better Business Bureau A+ accreditation with zero complaints and has completed over 5,000 projects for local home and business owners.

