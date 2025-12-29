Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area Celebrates Major Milestone: Over 1,000 Google Reviews and a Stellar 4.8-Star Rating!

Wichita, KS, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area is proud to announce that it has surpassed 1,000 Google reviews while maintaining a remarkable 4.8-star rating. This milestone reflects the increasing demand for quality home repair services in Wichita, as homeowners seek reliable and skilled solutions for their home improvement needs.





Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area team





“We are thankful for our dedicated team and the support from our wonderful community,” said Bob Skidmore, owner of Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area. “This achievement shows our commitment to delivering the best handyman Wichita has to offer. We are excited to continue serving our customers with professionalism and care.”

Mr. Handyman offers a wide range of services, including drywall repair, door installation, siding repair, and more. The business proudly serves homeowners across Wichita and neighboring communities, including Andover, Goddard, Maize, Bel Aire, El Dorado, Derby, Eastborough, Augusta, and Newton.

What sets Mr. Handyman apart is its focus on customer satisfaction. With same-day responses and a workmanship guarantee, customers can rest assured that they are receiving quality services from a bonded handyman Wichita residents can trust. All technicians bring an average of over 10 years of experience and are always committed to delivering the best services.

“Building trust and reliability with our clients is essential to our success,” Skidmore added. “Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our services and continuing to be a trusted choice for home improvement and home repair in Wichita.”

As a top-rated handyman service, Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area plays an important role in the local economy. The company not only creates jobs but also fosters partnerships with local vendors and businesses. Its commitment to community engagement extends to supporting local non-profit organizations, demonstrating a positive impact on the Wichita area.

For homeowners seeking dependable home repair solutions, Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area is the name to trust. To schedule a service or learn more, contact them at (316) 285-1217 or visit their website at https://www.mrhandyman.com/wichita-metro-area.

About Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area

Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area is a locally owned and operated franchise specializing in professional, safe, and reliable commercial and residential handyman services. The company provides a wide range of repair, maintenance and improvement services to homeowners and businesses. Areas served include Wichita, Andover, Augusta, Bel Aire, Clearwater, Derby, Goddard, Haysville, Maize, Mulvane, Newton, Park City, and Valley Center. For more information, visit: https://www.mrhandyman.com/wichita-metro-area/

Press Inquiries

Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area

https://www.mrhandyman.com/wichita-metro-area/

Kati Harper

wichitametroarea@mrhandyman.com

(316) 285-1217

535 N Tyler Rd

Wichita, KS 67212