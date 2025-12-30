Personal Injury Attorneys Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino of Buffalo, NY, Break Down Construction Site Accidents for HelloNation

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the most common causes of construction site injuries, and what legal steps should injured workers take? A new HelloNation article answers these questions by examining the leading causes of construction accidents and providing legal context for those who may be entitled to compensation.

The article features insights from Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino, personal injury attorneys at Cellino Law in Buffalo, New York. Drawing from their extensive experience handling construction site injury cases, Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino use the HelloNation platform to shed light on how construction accidents happen and what workers need to know when navigating the aftermath of an injury.

Slip and falls are among the most frequent construction accidents discussed in the article. Construction zones are often filled with loose materials, cords, and debris that can easily lead to falls. The article emphasizes that these risks are preventable through good housekeeping, routine hazard checks, and maintaining clear walkways. According to Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino, such incidents can also raise legal questions about whether the site was managed safely.

Falls from heights are another major contributor to job site injury. Whether working on scaffolds, ladders, or rooftops, workers face serious risks when fall protection measures are missing or improperly used. The HelloNation article stresses the importance of proper guardrails, harnesses, and safety training. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino point out that if a contractor or employer fails to provide adequate fall protection, it may create grounds for a personal injury or workers’ compensation claim.

Falling objects are also a significant hazard on construction sites. Even with hard hats, dropped tools or materials can cause head injuries and other trauma. The article notes that these accidents often occur when materials are not properly secured or stored. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino explain that victims of such accidents may be eligible for compensation if it can be shown that safety protocols were ignored.

Electrocutions represent another serious threat to worker safety. The HelloNation article highlights that contact with live wires, faulty tools, or poor electrical grounding can cause severe or fatal injuries. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino underline the importance of regular inspections, up-to-date training, and proper labeling of electrical areas. When safety standards are not followed, employers may be liable for resulting injuries.

Vehicle-related accidents are also addressed in the article. Heavy machinery and moving vehicles like forklifts or moving trucks can cause severe injuries if not operated safely. These construction accidents often result from poor visibility, lack of training, or miscommunication. According to Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino, accident victims may have legal options, especially if safety zones, signage, or driver protocols were not enforced on the job site.

The article closes by outlining key steps workers should take after a construction site injury. These include seeking medical care, documenting the scene with photos, notifying a supervisor, and contacting an experienced construction accident attorney. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino stress that speaking with a qualified lawyer early in the process helps ensure claims are filed correctly and injured workers receive the benefits or compensation they’re entitled to under the law.

About Cellino Law

Cellino Law is a leading personal injury law firm with more than 65 years of experience advocating for injured individuals. The firm handles a broad range of cases, including car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, as well as slip and fall and workplace injuries. With offices across New York State and in New Jersey and Connecticut, Cellino Law is dedicated to helping clients secure the justice and compensation they deserve. To learn more, visit cellinolaw.com.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

