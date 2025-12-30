IAS ANALYSIS Commissions Ten Online NIR Analyzers in Europe and Indonesia, Reinforcing its Rise as International Online Analysis Leader

WUXI, China, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAS ANALYSIS, a global provider of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy solutions, continues to strengthen its international footprint with the successful installment of ten online NIR analyzers across key agricultural and food processing regions worldwide. The projects span from olive oil mills across Southern Europe to a large-scale palm oil mill in Indonesia, operated by the Sinar Mas Group.

These installations highlight the growing role of IAS ANALYSIS in accelerating the digitalization of agricultural processing, which helps producers transition from traditional manual quality control methods to real-time, data-driven process optimization.

Growing Presence in Europe’s Core Olive Oil-Producing Regions

In Southern Europe, IAS ANALYSIS has successfully implemented multiple online NIR systems at olive oil producers in Italy, Spain, and Greece. These countries represent the world’s largest olive oil markets, where oil yield and product quality are of paramount importance.

IAS online analyzers（IAS-PAT SE）are installed at critical stages of the olive oil extraction process, including whole olives, olive paste prior to extraction, and olive pomace after oil separation. By continuously monitoring key parameters such as moisture and oil content, producers gain real-time visibility into raw material variability and process performance—insights that are difficult to obtain through conventional laboratory-based sampling alone.

These projects reflect a broader shift within the olive oil sector from delayed, intermittent testing toward full-process, real-time monitoring. With online NIR analysis, producers can respond more rapidly to process deviations, reduce residual oil losses, improve energy efficiency, and maintain consistent product quality throughout the production season.

Enabling Intelligent Palm Oil Production in Indonesia

Beyond Europe, IAS ANALYSIS continues to expand its influence in Southeast Asia. In Indonesia, two IAS-PAT L1M online NIR analyzers have been successfully commissioned at the PT Tapian Nadenggan – Langga Payung palm oil mill, part of the Sinar Mas Group.

At this facility, the analyzers are applied to the two most challenging process streams in palm oil production: sludge and press fibre. These streams play a critical role in overall oil recovery, but their complex composition and poor homogeneity pose great challenge for conventional measurements.

Even under harsh industrial conditions like intense mechanical vibration, elevated temperatures, electromagnetic interference, and unstable material flow, IAS-PAT L1M delivers continuous and stable online measurements of oil and moisture content. This real-time data visibility enables operators to quickly identify abnormal operating conditions, so they can timely minimize oil losses, and optimize pressing and clarification process.

The successful operation of these systems under harsh conditions in turn validate the robustness, stability, and industrial suitability of IAS online NIR technology.

A Proven Technology Platform Across Feed, Grain, Food, and Laboratory Applications

Backed by well-established technical expertise, IAS NIR solutions are already widely deployed in feed production, grain processing, food manufacturing, universities and research laboratories in China and other regions.

In feed and grain industries, IAS instruments are used to monitor key quality parameters such as moisture, protein, oil, fiber, and starch in both raw materials and finished products. From compound feed production to grain storage and milling, real-time NIR analysis supports tighter quality control, reduced raw material losses, and improved formulation accuracy. In food processing, IAS technology enables continuous monitoring of critical compositional parameters, helping manufacturers enhance efficiency while maintaining consistent product quality.

Within academic and industrial R&D environments, IAS NIR spectrometers are widely applied for method development, reference analysis, and advanced chemometric model construction. Across all these applications—whether feed, grains, olives, palm oil, or laboratory analysis—the common objective remains the same: transforming complex process conditions into actionable, real-time data.

Engineering-Grade Reliability for Real Industrial Environments

At the core of these global engineering projects lies IAS ANALYSIS’s strong focus on industry focus and agility to meet different requirements. IAS online analyzers are specifically engineered to operate stably in real-world environments be it high dust, high humidity, strong vibration, or frequent temperature fluctuations.

With combining industrial design, stable interferometer architecture, and advanced chemometric algorithms, IAS systems maintain good accuracy even under dynamic process conditions. This deep integration of hardware robustness and algorithmic intelligence is essential for delivering truly reliable, real-time process analytics.

Driving the Future of Data-Driven Agricultural Processing

As global agricultural and food industries place increasing emphasis on efficiency, sustainability, and transparency, the demand for real-time process analytics continues to grow. Through scalable, industrially proven NIR solutions, IAS ANALYSIS is positioned at the center of this transformation—bridging the gap between laboratory analysis and on-line industrial applications.

Building on its expanding project experience across Europe, Indonesia, China, and beyond, IAS ANALYSIS remains committed to serving feed, grain, food, olive oil, palm oil, and laboratory sectors worldwide. Through continuous innovation and close collaboration with industry partners, IAS is helping to drive agricultural and food processing toward a smarter, more data-driven future.

With ten online analyzers now operating reliably across multiple continents and application scenarios, IAS ANALYSIS continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global partner in modern process analytics—laying a solid foundation for the next generation of intelligent agriculture and food production.

Media Contact

Company Name: IAS Global Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Teng Miao

Email: service@ias-glb.com

Phone: +86-0510-81002996

Website: www.ias-glb.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bded2137-fc2b-4e49-8ba3-d4f1c17b4b16

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d88705c-4f7d-4375-ac79-050db312346b