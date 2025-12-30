Yarbo Set to Unveil Its New M Series Yard Robot at CES 2026

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yarbo will introduce the newest addition to its product portfolio, the Yarbo M Series Modular Yard Robot, on January 6, 2026, at 2:00 PM. This groundbreaking piece of yard equipment redefines outdoor and yard living, making laborious outdoor tasks simpler through automation and AI technology.





Yarbo’s transformative piece of modular yard equipment will be showcased at Booth #51232, Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Level 2.





At the launch event, Yarbo will host live product presentations and demonstrations, while formally announcing that the Yarbo M Series will soon be available to a global audience via Kickstarter. The smart yard management solution not only marks a significant expansion of Yarbo’s product portfolio but also a turning point in its product strategy. Until now, Yarbo has primarily focused on premium large-yard solutions; however, the M Series opens the door to everyday yard-maintenance needs of the majority of households.

Yarbo and the Next Chapter of Smart Yard Living

Yarbo has long been committed to reducing the physical burden of yardwork by applying the concept of the indoor smart home system to the outside world with its new modular yard robot ecosystem. This automatic yard robot transforms labor-intensive outdoor jobs into a system-managed daily routine.





Built on Yarbo’s modular DNA, the M Series Yard Robot comprises one core piece of equipment and multiple interchangeable modules, designed for all seasons. The Yarbo Core is the foundation of the entire ecosystem. It incorporates a powerful computing system with sensors to plan its pathways, navigate autonomously, and avoid obstacles.





Users can buy one Core and add modules as needed, eliminating the need for users to store multiple pieces of large yard equipment. With the Yarbo Core and its attachments, users can maintain lawn care during the spring and summer months and clear away debris and snow through autumn and winter.

The Modular Yard Robot’s Key Features and Benefits

The Yarbo M Series is a compact yard robot for every season and a variety of yard types. Not only does this maintenance tool enhance service standards, but it also reduces labor costs, making it a useful asset in residential yards, high-end communities, resorts, luxury villas, and vacation properties.





The three key pillars of its design are as follows:

1. Set up, charge, finish — all faster.

The M Series Yard Robot is designed to fit into users’ weekly yardwork routine, including daily lawn mowing, trimming, leaf clearing, snow removal, and overall curb appeal maintenance.

The interchangeable modules attach easily to the Core for a quick and hassle-free setup. Yarbo’s yard robot makes tasks easier to start and resume, cutting tedious tasks down to mere minutes of hands-on labor. It simplifies outdoor maintenance with its intelligent, all-season yard design.

2. Compact size. Strong performance.

The Yard Robot has a compact footprint, making it easy to store. Despite its size, it packs power and intelligence into every inch. This piece of yard equipment is built to function across a wide range of terrain types–not just ideal lawns.

3. Modular by design. Built for every season.

The Yarbo Yard Robot is not just a single-purpose machine, but a long-term service platform that allows users to buy the Core and add modules later. Under this budget-friendly, space-saving design, users only purchase and store what they need according to seasonal changes and climate.

Upon its CES launch, Phase 1 of the M-Series will support the following modules:

Two mower modules

Plow Blade module

Collector module

Trimmer module

Smart Assistant Module

Kickstarter Launch & Pre-Order Information

The Yarbo M Series is set to launch first on Kickstarter, giving early supporters priority access to the system and exclusive early-bird pricing.

Attendees and readers are encouraged to subscribe on Kickstarter ahead of launch to stay informed and secure limited super early-bird offers. Pre-orders are expected to open in February 2026, marking the first opportunity for users worldwide to experience Yarbo’s next-generation modular yard robot system.





The Future of the Yarbo Brand

Yarbo is making a global impact and is well on its way to becoming the world’s leading provider of smart yard solutions. Yarbo already has a wide following in North America and Europe, and is quickly catching on in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.





The M Series Yard Robot launch at CES represents a key milestone in Yarbo’s expansion as a brand. Media and audiences can take the opportunity to stop by the Yarbo booth, see firsthand how this robotic yard system functions, and ask questions about its design and global crowdfunding via Kickstarter.





With its new M series, Yarbo makes its innovative outdoor designs widely accessible to diverse audiences while steadily building its yard robot system.





