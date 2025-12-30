2025-2026 "Winter Snow, Warm Sunshine - Meet in Shenyang" Ice and Snow Carnival Series & the 3rd Snow Football Village Super League Grandly Launches

SHENYANG, China, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 28, the launch ceremony of the 2025-2026 "Winter Snow, Warm Sunshine - Meet in Shenyang" Ice and Snow Carnival Series & the 3rd Snow Football Village Super League was held at Daomeng Town in Shenbei New District, Shenyang city, China. Lyu Zhicheng, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee and Mayor of Shenyang, attended and announced the opening.

In the winter of Shenyang, ice-and-snow consumption and winter sports are flourishing. Seizing the opportunity to prepare for the 15th National Winter Games, Shenyang is building a full industrial chain covering ice-and-snow tourism, winter sports, ice-snow culture, and winter sports equipment. This effort continuously enriches the supply of winter projects and services, thereby accelerating the development of the ice-and-snow economy as a new growth driver. This event was hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government and jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, the Shenyang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television, the Shenyang Bureau of Sports, the People's Government of Shenbei New District, and the Shenyang Culture, Sports and Tourism Industry Development Group Co., Ltd.

The launch of this event not only marks the exciting beginning of Shenyang's ice-and-snow tourism season this winter but also signifies the official start of a high-quality, innovative event integrating culture, tourism, sports, and commerce. For the 2025-2026 ice-and-snow season, Shenyang will take "Winter Snow, Warm Sunshine - Meet in Shenyang" as its theme, coordinate cultural and tourism resources across the city, and launch nearly 300 cultural, tourism, sports, and commercial activities centered on "snow fun & hot springs, theater performances & art exhibitions, and New Year folk customs". The city sincerely presents six exquisite name cards - Ice and Snow, Culture, Warmth, Integration, Folk Customs, and Heartwarming Hospitality - to create a joyful carnival that blends tradition with modern creativity. With ice and sports at its core, Shenbei New District is launching the 3rd Snow Football Village Super League, innovatively integrating multiple models such as "football + ice and snow + hot springs + intangible cultural heritage + performances + marketplaces". The event has attracted over 100 teams from various districts of Shenyang, cities within the Shenyang Metropolitan Circle, and other provinces, creating a new winter cultural tourism IP.

During the event, attending leaders and guests visited the Daomeng Space Ice and Snow Market and the Ice and Snow World. A 400-meter-long snow slide has been put into use, accompanied by 40 ice-and-snow activities, regular fireworks displays, and a variety of special offerings, including local delicacies, medicinal cuisine, and warm beverages. Visitors shuttled between snowy landscapes and amusement activities, filled with the liveliness and joy of winter, vividly showcasing the strength and vitality of Shenyang's ice-and-snow economy.

Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee