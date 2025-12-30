Word and Wealth Announces January Make More Offers Challenge with Myron Golden, Hosted Live Virtually from Tampa, Florida

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - December 29, 2025 - -

Word and Wealth has announced the upcoming Make More Offers Challenge, a five-day, paid business training event led by business educator Myron Golden, scheduled to take place January 5 through January 9. The event will be hosted live in a virtual format, broadcasting from Tampa, Florida, and is open to the public with advance registration required.

The Make More Offers Challenge is a structured online learning experience designed for entrepreneurs and business owners interested in examining how offer design affects revenue, profitability, and business sustainability. The program focuses on how businesses communicate value and how different types of offers function within an overall business model.

According to organizers, the challenge is based on the premise that many business challenges are related to how offers are structured and presented rather than a lack of effort or opportunity. Over the five-day program, participants are introduced to multiple categories of business offers and how each supports customer acquisition, conversion, and long-term growth.

The event consists of daily live sessions held Monday through Friday. Core instructional sessions take place from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. An extended access option is also available, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST, which includes an additional question-and-answer period prior to the main session. All programming is delivered virtually, allowing participants to attend remotely.

"The Make More Offers Challenge is intended to help participants take a closer look at how their businesses operate," said Myron Golden. "The sessions focus on identifying areas where offer structure may be limiting progress and how those areas can be addressed more intentionally."

The curriculum covers several types of business offers, including introductory offers, core products, premium offerings, and continuity-based models. Sessions are designed to help participants assess their current approach and consider alternative strategies for presenting and delivering value.

Past participants have described the program as providing clarity around business positioning and mindset.

"The program helped clarify why certain aspects of my business felt stalled and provided a framework for evaluating next steps," said Dr. Robbie Wilkers, a previous participant. "The sessions focused on mindset and offer structure in a way that was practical and straightforward."

The event includes multiple participation levels, each with a registration fee, as outlined in the official event materials. Certain participation options include a satisfaction policy, which is detailed in the registration documentation. Organizers note that outcomes may vary depending on individual business models, execution, and market conditions.

A limited upgrade option may also be offered prior to the event, allowing a small number of participants to submit questions for direct responses during designated sessions. Availability is restricted due to scheduling constraints during live programming.

Word and Wealth, which is making the announcement, is a digital biblical business platform that curates books, training programs, and educational resources for entrepreneurs. "This challenge reflects the type of structured educational resource we aim to highlight," said Tim McGarvey, Founder, Word and Wealth. "It provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to examine how they approach value creation and business decision-making."

Additional information about the January Make More Offers Challenge, including registration requirements and scheduling details, is available through Word and Wealth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoKvEAQXXDM

For more information, visit https://wordandwealth.com

###

For more information about Word and Wealth, contact the company here:



Word and Wealth

Tim McGarvey

(646) 594-1557

hello@wordandwealth.com

223 W 38th Street #1060

New York, NY 10018