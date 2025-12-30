OSON Fintech Holding Reports Over 30 Million Transactions Year-to-Date in 2025, Exceeding Full-Year 2024 Performance and Accelerating Global Infrastructure Expansion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSON Fintech Holding (“OSON”), an international fintech holding company, today announced strong operating results for the first nine months of 2025, underscoring rapid scale-up of its proprietary financial infrastructure. The company processed more than 30 million transactions year-to-date, surpassing the 20 million transactions recorded during the entire 2024 fiscal year.





This accelerated growth reflects OSON’s strategic shift from a consumer-centric wallet application toward an infrastructure-first fintech model, enabling scalable, cross-border payment services for both consumers and institutional partners.

Evolution from Digital Wallet to Financial Infrastructure Provider

While OSON continues to serve a base of 2.8 million users, the company is increasingly focused on powering payment flows at the infrastructure level. Its integrated ecosystem now includes:

Multi-Currency Digital Wallet

Proprietary remittance corridors connecting Central Asia with global markets, supporting seamless cross-border transactions.



The OSON Business platform is integrated with regional banks and financial institutions via API, enabling payment aggregation across a partner network spanning 16 countries .



The OSON Business platform is integrated with regional banks and financial institutions via API, enabling payment aggregation across a partner network spanning 16 countries.

More than 2,550 proprietary payment terminals digitizing cash transactions at the point of origin and extending financial access.



Active in 178 countries, the eSIM business provides a recurring revenue stream that complements OSON’s core fintech operations.

Strategic Roadmap: Scaling Across MENA, the U.S., and Southeast Asia

As part of its global expansion strategy, OSON has established operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to serve the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) corridor. The company is concurrently preparing regulatory and compliance frameworks for entry into the United States, while evaluating opportunities in Southeast Asia (SEA) to bridge traditional financial services with the emerging digital asset economy.

This phased expansion is designed to create unified financial rails across historically fragmented markets, enabling faster, lower-cost, and more transparent transactions.

Executive Commentary

Farkhod Makhmudov , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OSON, commented:

“We are building more than a super-app; we are building the financial rails for regions that have long lacked seamless connectivity. By owning the full technology stack—from the user interface and B2B APIs to our physical terminal network—we can directly control transaction quality, reliability, and cost. Our expansion across MENA, and our plans for the United States and Southeast Asia, are logical steps in closing the loop for our global user base.”

About OSON

Founded in 2016, OSON Fintech Holding is an international fintech holding company headquartered in Central Asia, with a strategic operational hub in the UAE at the DIFC. OSON operates a hybrid financial ecosystem encompassing digital wallets, cross-border payments, B2B payment infrastructure, and a proprietary network of more than 2,550 payment terminals. The company serves over 2.8 million users and continues to expand its global financial infrastructure footprint.