ZS recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape analyst report for HCP Engagement

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZS has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Sciences Healthcare Provider (HCP) Engagement 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51813524, September 2025).

“ZS’s extensive industry expertise and experience enables it to deliver comprehensive services across the full spectrum of HCP engagement areas and related data-driven services (CRM, events management, omni-channel engagement, field planning, patient journey, market access strategy, content and digital asset management, next-best-action recommendations, AI-enabled HCP targeting, events analytics, marketing analytics, compliance management, customer reference data management, patient and prescriber data management, and KOL data management).” the report mentioned.

“ZS’s modular, value-driven service delivery model emphasizes cost efficiency, operational excellence, and measurable business outcomes.”

The analysis states that, “ZS has demonstrated impactful outcomes in multiple engagements, supporting life sciences clients with AI-driven solutions in CRM implementation, dynamic HCP targeting, omni-channel orchestration, field force enablement, pre-call planning, next-best-action insights, and content hyper-personalization. This has driven significant improvements in HCP engagement rates, sales effectiveness and productivity, cost savings, customer satisfaction, patient access, time to market, and revenue growth. For example, ZS supported a major global pharma company in deploying a predictive solution for dynamic HCP targeting and content hyper personalization, achieving field adoption of over 90% and significant improvements in HCP engagement rates and time savings for sales teams.”

ZS leadership offered their perspective:

Srihari Sarangan, principal and head of digital products and solutions, global CRM lead at ZS, said, “We believe being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape is yet another example of ZS’s efforts to leverage its end-to-end solutions and deep technology expertise in CRM to help clients improve life and how we live it. Our focus is on shaping the next generation of customer engagement by combining data, AI and human insight to drive meaningful experiences across the healthcare ecosystem, all activated through C1RM.”

“We believe this recognition also highlights the power of our strategic depth in GTM transformation and AI-driven analytics platforms activated through the next generation of CRM in the industry - including ZAIDYN® Customer Engagement, Max.AI™ and Personalize. AI™ - to turn data into actionable insight,” according to Omer Hancer, who leads digital HCP engagement analytics and AI at ZS. “By combining deep industry expertise with advanced analytics, we’re helping life sciences organizations personalize engagement, improve efficiency and ultimately advance better health outcomes for patients.”

Key Strengths: How ZS helps drive HCP engagement



According to the IDC MarketScape evaluation, ZS was recognized for the following strengths:

Extensive industry expertise and cross-functional capabilities: “ZS offers extensive life sciences expertise, built on decades of experience, and a cross-functional engagement approach to comprehensively address life sciences organizations’ HCP engagement needs. Through its dedicated team of 10,000 life sciences-focused professionals (as well as data scientists, cross-functional teams, and dedicated centers of excellence), ZS supports complex scenarios in highly regulated environments across the full HCP engagement life cycle.”

“ZS offers extensive life sciences expertise, built on decades of experience, and a cross-functional engagement approach to comprehensively address life sciences organizations’ HCP engagement needs. Through its dedicated team of 10,000 life sciences-focused professionals (as well as data scientists, cross-functional teams, and dedicated centers of excellence), ZS supports complex scenarios in highly regulated environments across the full HCP engagement life cycle.” Integrating intelligent AI-driven capabilities and assets: “ZS offers robust data science and AI capabilities to support the rapid deployment of AI/ML, generative AI, and AI agents to address customers’ HCP engagement needs. It emphasizes embedding analytics into CRM workflows and offers a variety of proprietary GenAI tools and solutions (e.g., MAX.AI, Personalize.AI, and Kural) to drive HCP engagement innovation and personalization while promoting patient-centricity. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based life sciences ZAIDYN ® platform uses AI and GenAI to bring together data and insights to support commercial processes, including field planning, dynamic HCP targeting, and HCP and patient engagement and personalization.”

“ZS offers robust data science and AI capabilities to support the rapid deployment of AI/ML, generative AI, and AI agents to address customers’ HCP engagement needs. It emphasizes embedding analytics into CRM workflows and offers a variety of proprietary GenAI tools and solutions (e.g., MAX.AI, Personalize.AI, and Kural) to drive HCP engagement innovation and personalization while promoting patient-centricity. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based life sciences uses AI and GenAI to bring together data and insights to support commercial processes, including field planning, dynamic HCP targeting, and HCP and patient engagement and personalization.” Outcomes-driven approach and flexible engagement models: “ZS’s modular, value-driven service delivery model emphasizes cost efficiency, operational excellence, and measurable business outcomes. ZS has been recognized for its decision-driven methodology and strong focus on outcomes that help maximize business outcomes and sustainable impact. The company’s customer-centric approach is also reflected in its flexible customer engagement and pricing models, including value-based and risk-sharing arrangements.”



We believe these strengths make ZS especially well-suited for life sciences organizations seeking an end-to-end partner for CRM transformation, AI-driven omni-channel HCP engagement, personalized content delivery, field force enablement, dynamic targeting, and comprehensive patient and prescriber data management.



Read an excerpt of the report.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About ZS



ZS is a management consulting and technology firm that partners with companies to improve life and how we live it. We transform ideas into impact by bringing together data, science, technology and human ingenuity to deliver better outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 13,000 employees in over 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: promotions@zs.com