Himax and AUO Partner to Unveil Ultra-Slim High-Brightness LCoS Microdisplay at CES 2026 Targeting the AR Glasses Market

TAINAN, Taiwan and HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and AUO Corporation (“AUO”) (TWSE: 2409), a technology-driven company advancing the frontier of display innovation, today announced the unveiling of their latest proprietary Front-lit LCoS microdisplay collaboration at the upcoming CES 2026, taking place January 6 – 9, 2026, in Las Vegas, USA. Specifically designed for AR glasses and wearable devices, the new generation LCoS microdisplay integrates Himax’s state-of-the-art LCoS microdisplay with AUO’s high-efficiency waveguide, delivering five core advantages: ultra-slim form factor, high resolution, ultralow power consumption, exceptional brightness, and vivid color saturation, marking a new milestone for AR and wearable display technology.

Himax’s latest LCoS solution sets a new industry benchmark across multiple dimensions. With a resolution of 720 × 720, it delivers sharp and detailed images even in a compact microdisplay form factor. Operating at an ultralow power consumption of just 200 mW, the LCoS microdisplay delivers up to 350,000 nits of brightness and 1 lumen (lm) output, ensuring clear and vivid image quality under a wide range of lighting conditions suit for both outdoor and everyday use. The solution showcased at CES integrates Himax’s industry-leading LCoS microdisplay technology with AUO’s high-efficiency waveguide technology. Through precise polarization alignment and an optimized optical design, it achieves an overall optical efficiency of up to 1,000 nits/lm while delivering high brightness, excellent power efficiency, and display stability under prolonged use.

In addition, the LCoS module features the industry’s most compact and lightweight design, superior color performance, and exceptional power efficiency. Without the collimator lens, the display module measures merely 0.09 c.c. in volume and weighs only 0.21 grams. When equipped with the collimator jointly developed with Giga-Image Technology, the LCoS module remains remarkably compact at 0.34 c.c. and 0.79 grams, showcasing exceptional capability in optical miniaturization and integration.

For AR wearables that require prolonged daily use, display module size and weight directly affect comfort and usability. Himax’s ultra-light design significantly reduces the burden of wearing, enhances design flexibility, and enables slimmer, more stylish device form factors. The LCoS microdisplay solution also features impressive color performance, achieving 140% sRGB color gamut coverage, producing a broad, rich, and accurate color spectrum that delivers a truly immersive AR viewing experience. These features, including thin, bright, power-efficient, and vividly colorful, are essential enablers for the mass adoption of AR glasses, bringing the technology closer to everyday life.

“AR wearables are evolving rapidly, creating strong demand for next-generation display technologies,” said Dr. Wei-Lung Liau, Chief Technology Officer at AUO. “Partnering with Himax, we’ve combined AUO’s high-efficiency waveguide with Himax’s leading LCoS display to deliver an AR solution that offers exceptional brightness, ultra-low power, and a sleek, lightweight design. This breakthrough raises the bar for comfort and visual quality, accelerating AR glasses from concept to everyday reality and ushering in a new era of smart wearables.”

Jordan Wu, Chief Executive Officer at Himax commented: “Our collaboration with AUO combines the deep expertise of both companies in optics and waveguide technologies to take LCoS technology to an entirely new level. The new-generation LCoS features ultra-slim and ultralow power designs that deliver outstanding display quality and high integration, enabling more natural and immersive visual experiences for AR and wearable devices. Backed by over a decade of mass production experience, proven partnerships with leading global brands, and a solid track record, our latest LCoS module is currently being actively evaluated by several top-tier technology companies and professional AR glasses makers worldwide, with projects progressing smoothly.”

Himax invites all interested parties to visit Booth Titian 2201A at The Venetian Expo to experience Himax’s cutting-edge LCoS display technologies firsthand. For meeting appointments or booth tour, please contact Himax_CES2026@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,586 patents granted and 371 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2025.

http://www.himax.com.tw

About AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2024, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 8.57 billion.

Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

About Giga-Image Technology

Giga-Image Technology Co., Ltd. was established in January 2025, founded as an innovative enterprise invested in by renowned publicly listed companies in Taiwan, including Gigabyte, Sunplus, Advanced Optoelectronics, Merry Electronics, and Matsushita. The company specializes in comprehensive optical and office product design, manufacturing, and integration services. As a high-growth-potential enterprise, we boast a professional team dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative, and reliable products to meet customer needs. By leveraging advanced technology and management models, we enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, achieving sustainable growth. With the support of multiple companies, we have accelerated capital operations and expanded our business scope. Our products are widely applied in smartphones, tablets, laptops, automotive, AR, VR, smart homes, drones, conference systems, medical devices, and more.

https://giga-image.com/



Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

