ICG plc : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 30 December 2025

Name of applicant:ICG plc
Name of scheme:Save As You Earn Plan 2004
Period of return:From:29 June 2025To:29 December 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:65,857
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):2,303
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:63,554
     


Name of contact:Andrew Lewis
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0)20 3545 2000

Recommended Reading

  • December 29, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: ICG PLC
    Holding(s) in Company

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BYT1DJ19 Issuer Name ICG PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of...

    Read More
    Holding(s) in Company
  • December 22, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: ICG PLC
    Holding(s) in Company

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BYT1DJ19 Issuer Name ICG PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting...

    Read More
    Holding(s) in Company