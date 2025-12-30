ICG plc : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 30 December 2025
|Name of applicant:
|ICG plc
|Name of scheme:
|Save As You Earn Plan 2004
|Period of return:
|From:
|29 June 2025
|To:
|29 December 2025
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|65,857
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
|2,303
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|63,554
|Name of contact:
|Andrew Lewis
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0)20 3545 2000