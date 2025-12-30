VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the three months of FY 2026

The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2026 stood at 29 769 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2025 revenue was 28 270 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during the first three months was 1 332 thousand EUR, at the same period last year net profit was 3 511 thousand EUR.

EBITDA was 2 796 thousand EUR, while a year ago stood at 5 111 thousand EUR.

Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

