Spain Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing by Rack Size and kW

The comprehensive Excel database on Spain's data center market covers in-depth analyses of 64 existing and 48 upcoming data center facilities across key cities including Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. With a focus on detailed location analytics, white-floor space, IT load capacities, and colocation pricing for both retail and wholesale, the product identifies significant market growth. Notable operators such as Merlin Properties and Digital Realty dominate, while Spain's future capacity expansion is projected at over three times the current capacity. This data serves Real Estate Investment Trusts, construction contractors, and new market entrants.

Spain hosts around 64 Data centers with Madrid and Barcelona dominating the region. Spain's upcoming data center capacity is over 3x larger than the existing capacity, signaling rapid market growth.

Merlin Properties, Digital Realty, and Nabiax are the top existing data center operators by floor area and IT power. Most large operators, including Digital Realty, Equinix, Merlin Properties, DATA4, and Nabiax, have concentrated their flagship facilities in Madrid.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 64 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 48 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Torija, Valencia.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (64 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (48 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • ACS Group
  • Area Project Solutions
  • Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
  • Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
  • Aire Networks
  • Arsys
  • AtlasEdge
  • Avaio
  • bitNAP
  • Box2bit
  • Civicos Networking
  • Cogent Communications
  • Comvive Servidores SL
  • CyrusOne
  • Data4 Group
  • Digital Realty
  • D-ALiX (ITER Group)
  • Edged Energy & Merlin Properties
  • EdgeConneX
  • Edgnex
  • Equinix
  • Espanix
  • Fibernet
  • Fibra Medios Telecom
  • Form8tion Data Centers
  • Global Switch
  • Global Technical Realty (GTR)
  • Grupo Trevenque
  • Grupalia Internet S.A
  • GTT Communications
  • Hispaweb
  • Ibercom
  • Ingenostrum
  • Indra
  • Iron Mountain
  • Ipcore Datacenters
  • Malga Data Center
  • Merlin Properties
  • Nethits` Telecom
  • Nexica - Econocom Group
  • Nixval
  • NTT DATA
  • Orange Business Services
  • Panattoni
  • Prime Data Centers
  • Pure Data Center
  • QTS (Blackstone)
  • Solaria
  • Soltia Consulting SL
  • T-Systems
  • Tissat
  • Towernet infrastructures SL

