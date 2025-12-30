Busloop Announces Transportation Initiative to Support Underserved Communities Across California

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Busloop, a California-based charter transportation provider, announced a renewed community transportation initiative aimed at expanding access to safe, reliable, and affordable transportation for underserved and historically overlooked communities across the state.

Transportation remains a critical barrier for many students, families, and community organizations. Through this initiative, Busloop is prioritizing service to schools, nonprofit organizations, faith-based institutions, and youth programs that depend on dependable transportation to access educational, cultural, and extracurricular opportunities.

As part of this effort, Busloop has supported school districts facing financial strain. During recent budget cuts affecting the Oakland Unified School District, Busloop provided complimentary transportation for administrators and students when field trips and school-related travel were at risk of cancellation due to budgetary limitations. These services helped ensure that essential programs and student opportunities could continue despite fiscal constraints during the academic year.

“Transportation should never be the reason a student or a community misses out on an opportunity,” said Avtar Josen, founder of Busloop. “When districts are forced to make difficult budget decisions, we believe private operators can step in as partners—not just vendors.”

Busloop emphasizes service quality, safety, and dignity. In communities where aging fleets and limited transportation options are common, the company deploys clean, modern charter buses that reflect professionalism and care. For many students, riding a Busloop coach is their first charter bus experience—designed to be safe, welcoming, reliable, and fully aligned with school safety and accessibility standards.

Beyond school partnerships, Busloop continues to invest directly in community development. The company recently donated $1,000 to First Tee Oakland, supporting youth development through sports and life-skills programming. Busloop has also provided complimentary shuttle services for major community and faith-based gatherings, including large-scale events at the Modesto Sikh Temple (Gurdwara Sahib) in Modesto, California.

Despite offering modern vehicles and enhanced service, Busloop maintains competitive pricing that often aligns with—or undercuts—traditional school bus rates. This approach allows schools and nonprofit organizations to remain within tight budgets while still meeting their transportation needs.

As a locally operated California company, Busloop emphasizes community-based decision-making, with routes, staffing, and service policies shaped by regional needs, local knowledge, and long-standing community relationships.

Through this initiative, Busloop aims to demonstrate how transportation providers can play a meaningful role in advancing educational access, equity, and community resilience—helping ensure opportunities remain accessible, even during times of financial uncertainty.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5ec5305-c0f2-4848-99e9-ddb733ba339a