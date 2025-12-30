MEXC Launches AI Copy Trading Featuring Top AI Models such as DeepSeek and ChatGPT





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today officially launched the " AI-Masters Copy Trading ". The competition brings together six prominent AI models: DeepSeek, ChatGPT, Gemini, Qwen, Claude, and Grok, along with two mysterious traders, for a 14-day live trading competition running from December 30, 2025, to January 13, 2026. Users can watch the competition in real time and participate effortlessly through one-click copy trading, delivering a seamless and interactive trading experience.

The six AI models will engage in live trading of six major perpetual futures pairs: BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, DOGE, and XRP. Each model employs unique algorithmic strategies, ranging from short-term arbitrage to cyclical and stable growth, demonstrating a diverse array of trading approaches. Notably, the two mysterious traders offer a distinctive strategy, providing users with additional insights and observation opportunities.

MEXC supports both forward and reverse copy in this event. Users can replicate the profitable strategies of AI models or choose reverse copy for underperforming or specific strategy models, allowing them to capture opportunities on the opposite side. This feature expands strategic options and enables flexible allocation in both rising and falling markets, accommodating investors with different risk preferences.

To allow more users to experience the excitement of AI trading, MEXC has established a total reward pool of 20,000 USDT with a dual incentive mechanism:

Participation Reward: Users who copy any AI model and maintain their position for at least one day are eligible to share 18,000 USDT, regardless of their PNL. This lowers the entry barrier and encourages beginners and retail users to experience AI copy trading.

Users who copy any AI model and maintain their position for at least one day are eligible to share 18,000 USDT, regardless of their PNL. This lowers the entry barrier and encourages beginners and retail users to experience AI copy trading. PNL Ranking Reward: Users who follow AI models with the best final PNL performance, and whose individual copy amount and duration rank high within the same model group, can additionally share 2,000 USDT. This mechanism enhances competitive engagement and reward potential, motivating users to identify and follow high-quality strategies.

MEXC Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi commented:

"Rapid advancements in AI technology are bringing new possibilities for cryptocurrency trading. With this challenge, we aim to help ordinary users efficiently access top-tier AI strategies, narrowing the gap between retail and professional traders, and further promoting the democratization and inclusivity of crypto trading."

The AI Copy Trading Challenge not only demonstrates MEXC's deep innovation in AI technology applications but also reinforces MEXC's commitment to making trading more accessible and efficient. Users are invited to join the challenge and view the real-time performance of participating AI models. For more information, please visit the official MEXC event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21ed0c0d-6223-4f2f-921c-cd69051bc85e