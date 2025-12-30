Kaldalón hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:
|Management statement 2025
|February 12, 2026
|Approved statements 2025
|March 4, 2026
|Annual General Meeting 2026
|March 26, 2026
|Q1 Trading update 2026
|May 18, 2026
|Half-Year Results 2026
|August 20, 2026
|Q3 Trading update 2026
|November 16, 2026
|Management statement 2026
|February 19, 2027
|Approved statements 2026
|March 18, 2027
|Annual General Meeting 2027
|April 8, 2027
All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.
For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.
Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is