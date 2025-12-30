Kaldalón hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

 | Source: Kaldalón hf. Kaldalón hf.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:

Management statement 2025February 12, 2026
Approved statements  2025March 4, 2026
Annual General Meeting 2026March 26, 2026
Q1 Trading update 2026May 18, 2026
Half-Year Results 2026August 20, 2026
Q3 Trading update 2026November 16, 2026
Management statement 2026February 19, 2027
Approved statements 2026March 18, 2027
Annual General Meeting 2027April 8, 2027

All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.
Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is


