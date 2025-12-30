Kaldalón hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:

Management statement 2025 February 12, 2026 Approved statements 2025 March 4, 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 March 26, 2026 Q1 Trading update 2026 May 18, 2026 Half-Year Results 2026 August 20, 2026 Q3 Trading update 2026 November 16, 2026 Management statement 2026 February 19, 2027 Approved statements 2026 March 18, 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027 April 8, 2027

All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.

Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is