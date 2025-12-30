AINEST Launches Localized AI Device FRIDAY: $374K Kickstarter Funding in 24 Hours, 3-Year Roadmap Unveiled

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINEST’s global launch event kicked off in Shenzhen recently, with Co-founder Xia Chao debuting the localized AI product FRIDAY under the theme “YOUR DATA, YOUR AI, YOUR FUTURE!”. In a striking milestone, the device raised $374,000 on Kickstarter within 24 hours of its December 18, 2025 launch, attracting 431 global backers. The event highlighted AINEST’s “Human-AI Symbiosis” core concept, breakthrough localized AI architecture, and a clear three-year strategic plan, reshaping human-machine collaboration for individuals and businesses.





Product Philosophy: Privacy-First Localized AI

AIMING to move AI beyond cloud servers into daily life, AINEST’s “Human-AI Symbiosis” vision lets AI handle routine tasks (file organization, schedule reminders) while humans focus on high-level decision-making and emotional interactions. To address cloud AI’s privacy risks and high barriers to entry, FRIDAY offers a “LOCAL AI, ON YOUR PRIVACY DATA” solution.

Measuring just 171x107.5x41.5mm, the portable device enables 100% local data storage/processing for smartphones, tablets, and computers—no cloud uploads. Ideal for private scenarios like family photo management, health report analysis, and study support, it eliminates privacy leaks at the source. With a “one-cable” setup and user-friendly mobile app, non-technical users can configure FRIDAY in 30 seconds. Its AI engine analyzes multi-modal data (photos, videos, emails) to deliver personalized insights across 200+ scenarios, from meeting summaries to travel/wardrobe suggestions, marking a shift to “proactive data service” for storage devices.

Core Technology: Four-Dimensional Breakthroughs

To overcome local device computing limits, AINEST’s four-pronged tech architecture sets new standards:

Cognition: Proprietary “Cognitive Enhancement Prompt Engine” decomposes vague needs into semantic trees (characters, scenarios, events), achieving 92% first-hit rate for complex queries (vs. 38% industry average).

Tools: 20+ modular tools support 500+ file formats, 98.7% offline speech-to-text accuracy, 100k-level image recognition, and millisecond retrieval of 100 million photos.

Computing Power: Self-developed “Task Load Prediction Model” optimizes resource allocation, running multi-modal models 3x faster than industry peers.

Memory: Dual fixed/dynamic memory layers + exclusive evolution mechanism break cloud models’ 200K TOKEN context limit, enabling AI that learns user habits over time.

These technologies are patent-protected and supported by Tianjin University of Science and Technology’s TUST-AIEC team (led by Dr. Chen Xiaoyan) for image enhancement and model acceleration.

Crowdfunding & Delivery

FRIDAY’s Kickstarter campaign offers limited-time tiers: VIP Early Bird (2TB, $$659 vs. original$$1,099) and Early Bird ($749, priority shipping). The device supports 48TB expansion and 8K decoding, with global delivery scheduled for June 2026. “This crowdfunding is a ‘return of data sovereignty’—empowering users to own their digital assets,” Xia emphasized.

3-Year Strategic Roadmap

AINEST outlined a clear growth plan to expand from personal to industrial use:

Hardware: Q1 2026 (consumer portable version); Q3 2026 (enterprise high-performance version).

Software: 2026 (context-aware engine); 2027 (cross-device computing power pooling).

Industry Solutions: Pilots in travel photography, e-commerce live streaming, and 3 other sectors—targeting 300% efficiency gains and zero privacy risks.





“AINEST will build an ecosystem rooted in hardware, enabled by software, to make localized AI accessible across industries,” Xia concluded. Headquartered in Singapore and Shenzhen, AINEST focuses on privacy-first, high-performance AI devices to redefine human-AI collaboration.