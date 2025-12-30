T1 Executes First Sale of Section 45X Tax Credits

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) announced this morning that the Company has completed a $160 million sale of Section 45X production tax credits (“PTCs”) to a leading, investment grade buyer of tax credits. T1 executed the Tax Credit Purchase and Sale Agreement in December at a price of $0.91 per dollar of PTC generated.

The sale encompasses $160 million of PTCs accrued and verified by a third party through December 2025. The parties to the sale intend to true-up the transaction in February 2026 with confirmation of T1’s December 2025 module production. Citigroup Global Markets acted as financial advisor to T1 Energy on the sale.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed our first sale of Section 45X tax credits to a U.S. financial institution,” commented Evan Calio, T1’s Chief Financial Officer. “Validating our ability to monetize these credits is an important step for T1 as we continue to invest in advanced American manufacturing and grow our domestic production capacity at G1_Dallas, which is fully ramped, and at G2_Austin, our U.S. solar cell fab that is now under construction.”

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation with respect to: PTCs to be generated in December 2025, the intention to true-up the transaction described in this press release in 2026, and our expectation to continue to invest in advanced American manufacturing and grow our domestic production capacity at G1_Dallas. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from the Company’s expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in (i) T1’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, (ii) T1’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-Q/A filed with the SEC on August 18, 2025, (iii) T1’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 19, 2025 and (iv) T1’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025. All of the above referenced filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1’s website in the ‘Investor Relations’ section. T1, and its CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel Barcelo, also intend to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X, LinkedIn and Instagram, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 or Daniel Barcelo post to their respective digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it and Daniel Barcelo posts and to monitor such portions of T1’s website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1’s website and its and Daniel Barcelo’s social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.