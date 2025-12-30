Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 30 December 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2026

Effective from 1 January 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.5860% pa

DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.7560% pa

DK0009547994, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.5560% pa

DK0009550196, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.5160% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

