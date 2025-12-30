All InX Officially Launches on January 1, 2026: Defining the New Era of the "Exchange of Everything" and Building RWA Financial Infrastructure

LONDON , Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All InX, the global CeDeFi "Exchange of Everything" platform, officially sets sail: The platform has successfully concluded its preliminary testing and is scheduled to formally commence global commercial operations on January 1, 2026.

This milestone marks the debut of All InX on the international financial stage in its fully operational form, following four years of foundational technology development and global compliance preparation. As an RWA (Real World Asset) infrastructure provider with full-industry integration capabilities, the official launch of All InX signals that the convergence of digital finance and the real economy has entered a practical phase of "Everything On-Chain, Everything Tradable."

Macro Vision: Bridging the Value Gap in a Trillion-Dollar Market

The global financial market is currently at a critical juncture, migrating from traditional forms to on-chain ecosystems. With the onset of the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle, capital is urgently seeking vehicles for high efficiency and high returns. Simultaneously, the prediction by new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins that "U.S. financial markets will be fully tokenized within two years" has firmly established the RWA sector as the core narrative of future finance.

All InX has keenly identified the massive market vacuum between the existing $68 trillion U.S. stock market and the mere $670 million in tokenized securities. The platform is dedicated to building the underlying infrastructure of the RWA world. By utilizing a CeDeFi architecture, All InX seamlessly integrates the efficiency of centralized matching with the transparency of decentralized settlement, creating a "Value Freedom Network" for the global market.

Core Strengths: Ten-Product Matrix Building a Panoramic Ecosystem

To accommodate the influx of trillion-dollar assets, All InX has meticulously crafted a Matrix of Ten Core Products. This matrix constructs a rigorous closed-loop value system across four dimensions—Trading, Appreciation, Payment, and Ecosystem—providing a one-stop financial solution for global users and project teams:

Financial Trading Core (Spot/Futures/Prediction): Upon launch, the platform supports spot trading for 120+ cryptocurrencies, equipped with an institutional-grade matching engine and an AI risk control system. Futures trading supports unified accounts and multi-asset collateral, significantly enhancing capital efficiency. Additionally, the innovative prediction market transforms users' cognitive judgments of market hotspots directly into quantifiable value returns.





Upon launch, the platform supports spot trading for 120+ cryptocurrencies, equipped with an institutional-grade matching engine and an AI risk control system. Futures trading supports unified accounts and multi-asset collateral, significantly enhancing capital efficiency. Additionally, the innovative prediction market transforms users' cognitive judgments of market hotspots directly into quantifiable value returns. Smart Staking Ecosystem (Ve(3,3) Engine): As the value hub of the ecosystem, All InX introduces a staking system based on the advanced Ve(3,3) model. This system offers a win-win value path for ecosystem participants: For premium projects (B-side), it serves as an efficient platform for liquidity bootstrapping and cold starts, welcoming global quality assets to achieve value discovery through ecosystem incentives. For global users (C-side), simple staking interactions allow them to capture long-term compound interest and governance weight from ecosystem growth, achieving steady asset appreciation.





As the value hub of the ecosystem, All InX introduces a staking system based on the advanced Ve(3,3) model. This system offers a win-win value path for ecosystem participants: For premium projects (B-side), it serves as an efficient platform for liquidity bootstrapping and cold starts, welcoming global quality assets to achieve value discovery through ecosystem incentives. For global users (C-side), simple staking interactions allow them to capture long-term compound interest and governance weight from ecosystem growth, achieving steady asset appreciation. Web3 Life & Payment (Ant Pay): A payment tool breaking the boundaries between virtual and reality. Ant Pay supports binding with Apple Pay, Google Pay, WeChat Pay, and Alipay. It enables global consumption and ATM withdrawals of crypto assets without KYC, establishing immediate purchasing power for crypto assets worldwide.





A payment tool breaking the boundaries between virtual and reality. Ant Pay supports binding with Apple Pay, Google Pay, WeChat Pay, and Alipay. It enables global consumption and ATM withdrawals of crypto assets without KYC, establishing immediate purchasing power for crypto assets worldwide. Ecosystem Infrastructure (Incubation/Wallet/Public Chain): From the industrial incubation of Ant Lab to the foundational support of its self-developed public chain, and from Web3 Wallet asset management to the community consensus of the IM system, All InX has built an impregnable ecosystem barrier with a full-dimensional product line.



Solid Foundation: A Global Shield of Compliance and Security

Security and compliance are the core cornerstones enabling All InX to serve the global market. The platform is committed to building the most trustworthy trading environment for every user and partner:

Global Licensing Layout: All InX enforces extremely high financial entry standards. It holds a UK Regulatory License, standing under Europe's rigorous financial regulatory system, and has successfully obtained the MSB License issued by the US FinCEN. These two heavyweight licenses establish the legal foundation for the platform's operations in core global financial markets.





All InX enforces extremely high financial entry standards. It holds a UK Regulatory License, standing under Europe's rigorous financial regulatory system, and has successfully obtained the MSB License issued by the US FinCEN. These two heavyweight licenses establish the legal foundation for the platform's operations in core global financial markets. Top-Tier Security Audits: All InX regards user asset security as its highest principle. The platform's smart contracts have passed dual security audits by the world's top firms, CertiK and Fuzzland, ensuring that every line of code is rigorously verified for worry-free asset security.





All InX regards user asset security as its highest principle. The platform's smart contracts have passed dual security audits by the world's top firms, CertiK and Fuzzland, ensuring that every line of code is rigorously verified for worry-free asset security. Global Channel Reach: The All InX App has successfully passed strict reviews and is listed on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, covering over 100 countries and regions globally. This implementation capability allows global users to conveniently access safe and compliant financial services.



Operational Traction: A Consensus Network Spanning Five Continents

The official launch of All InX is built upon a profound foundation of global operations. Over the past year, All InX initiated a "Global Brand Tour" across major continents, building a resilient global consensus network:

Global Footprint: Starting from Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi in Southeast Asia, All InX penetrated the Asian financial heartlands of Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul; established active localized communities in the Middle Eastern financial hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and in core Western markets like London, New York, and California; and extended its reach to Moscow, Argentina, and Nigeria.





Starting from Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi in Southeast Asia, All InX penetrated the Asian financial heartlands of Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul; established active localized communities in the Middle Eastern financial hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and in core Western markets like London, New York, and California; and extended its reach to Moscow, Argentina, and Nigeria. Ecosystem Support: Mainstream Web3 wallets such as Binance Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and MetaMask have fully integrated into the All InX ecosystem. Meanwhile, the platform token ANT has successfully listed on renowned exchanges including WEEX, XT, P2B, and AscendEX, fully validating extensive market recognition.



2026 Outlook: Sprinting for the Global Top 50

The official launch is just the starting point of a grand journey. According to its strategic roadmap, All InX plans to complete the listing of 200+ trading pairs and break through 2 million users in the first half of 2026. By the end of 2026, the goal is to rank among the Top 50 global exchanges and exceed $3 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

All InX, All In Future.

On January 1, 2026, let us witness the official arrival of the RWA era together.

About All InX

All InX is a global CeDeFi "Exchange of Everything" platform dedicated to building the infrastructure for the RWA world. By fully digitizing real-world assets, All InX provides global users with comprehensive financial services including spot trading, futures, staking, payments, and incubation.

