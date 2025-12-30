2025 Global 4G and 5G Tariff Tracker

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 4G and 5G Tariff Tracker - Insight Into 200+ Operators' 4G and 5G Pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has launched their 5G Tariff Tracker service in January 2020, then covering some 40 operators across 20 countries. To-date the database covers over 300 providers in more than 100 countries. Over time, MVNOs and sub-brands have launched 5G too, these too features in the database.

Additionally, the report provides insight into the latest trends with its 30+ page report which includes:

Details of upcoming 5G launches - fifteen countries

Details of 5G launches - twenty-seven countries

Details of 5G stand-alone launches - twelve countries

Details 5G FWA launches - fifteen countries

The key changes in 5G services include developments in technology aimed at providing improved coverage in urban areas and inside buildings. Together these developments provide improved download speeds as well as increased deployments to improve in-country 5G coverage.

The report identifies that:

5G is made available to a larger audience including mobile network operators' prepaid customers

5G is made available increasingly by sub-brands and MVNOs with some levying a charge for 5G and others having moved away from charging extra.

Increasingly speed-dependent 5G offers are added to operators' postpaid portfolios.

Move towards unlimited offering, with some operators overhauling their entire portfolios.

The average price for a 5G offering has moved below the USD $50 p/m mark, it becomes a more affordable service for customers, as many operators offer 5G across their entire portfolios, with some exceptions though.

Other benefits include:

Changes made as part of the update are highlighted which allows the user to easily identify it; and a brief summary of each change is provided with the update.

Operators' 5G launches are added with each update at no extra cost.

Free enquiry service, giving access to telecoms analyst experts with over 30 years of experience.

Geographical coverage as of end September 2025 is as shown in the picture below:



Region | Country | No. of operators/MVNO/Sub-brands:

Americas | 13 | 38

Asia-Pac | 24 | 50

Africa | 23 | 30

EU | 27 | 126

Non-EU | 12 | 32

GCC | 6 | 17

Middle East | 6 | 10

Total | 111 | 303

The database provides information such as:

Prices are given in local currencies incl. & excl. tax as well as in Euros for the 2,000+ plans covered.

Inclusive allowances for each plan such minutes, SMS, data (GB), roaming, VAS services, and other benefits offered with a price plan supported by a comment section.

Down and uplink speed

Link to operators' network coverage

5G launch date

Promotion details if available

5G pricing compared with 4G pricing

Service Coverage:

4G/5G Postpaid smartphone plans

4G/5G Prepaid smartphone plans

5G FWA

Delivery Method - Every quarter:

Excel

30+ page report providing an insight into the latest trends in 5G pricing.

Why should you buy the Global 5G Tracker:

Compiled by Tariff Experts with over 30 years of experience in tariffs

Comprehensive coverage with detailed information for each offering

Quick access to how 4G pricing compares with 5G pricing

The database is compiled by a multi-lingual research team

Free Enquiry Service with quick response

