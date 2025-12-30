FTAI Aviation Announces the Launch of FTAI Power: FTAI Adapts the World’s Largest Aircraft Engine Platform to Meet AI-Driven Power Demand

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the “Company”) today announced the launch of FTAI Power, a new platform focused on converting CFM56 engines to power turbines built to provide the most flexible, cost efficient and scaled solution for delivering reliable energy to data centers globally. FTAI is uniquely positioned as one of the largest aftermarket maintenance providers and owners of the CFM56 engine to bring a new power turbine to the market with production expected to begin in 2026.

“The CFM56 engine market is the largest and most reliable in the world, making it an ideal candidate for aeroderivative conversion which will further extend the engine’s life,” said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO. “At FTAI, we have over one million square feet of maintenance facilities globally and billions of dollars of engines which we believe gives us unrivaled capabilities. After over a year in development, we plan to begin production of the FTAI Power aeroderivative using our proprietary conversion architecture offering the market an alternative to address the unprecedented need for electricity.”

“FTAI Power is built on the core belief that the future is electric and that the CFM56 engine will play a key role in delivering much needed power to the world,” said David Moreno, Chief Operating Officer. “The accelerating demand from AI hyperscalers has created an urgent need for immediate power solutions. We believe FTAI Power will be a critical partner for the AI economy, which requires unparalleled amounts of electricity faster and in a more flexible format.”

FTAI Power is reimagining the future application of the CFM56 engine and extending the engine’s life through its use as an aeroderivative gas turbine. The aeroderivative adapted from the CFM56 engine will provide the market with a 25-megawatt unit that offers grid operators greater flexibility and finer output control than larger units. With over 22,000 CFM56 engines produced, this power turbine will also bring a more scaled alternative to the market that is much needed as industries reliant on increased access to electricity face multi-year backlogs to secure power solutions.

FTAI Power is leveraging the maintenance capabilities built to serve the largest aircraft market in the world to remanufacture the CFM56 core turbine and adapt it with aeroderivative components to offer a fully integrated solution to the power market. By combining its existing fleet of over 1,000 engines with its future engine pipeline, FTAI expects it can predictably and cost-effectively produce CFM56 power turbines leveraging its differentiated in-house maintenance capabilities and parts supply agreements. We believe FTAI Power will have the capacity to deliver over 100 units annually and provide service support solutions that maximize uptime by applying its modular maintenance model to power turbines.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains CFM56 and V2500 aircraft engines that power the world’s most widely used commercial aircraft. FTAI’s differentiated Maintenance, Repair and Exchange (“MRE”) product offers time and cost savings to airlines and asset owners globally. In addition, FTAI acquires and manages on-lease aircraft and engines in partnership with institutional investors. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

