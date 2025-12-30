OnSpace AI Launches Enterprise-Ready 'Prompt-to-Product' Engine; Transforms 'Vibe Coding' into 'Vibe Revenue'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnSpace AI, an emerging leader in the no-code app builder market, today announced the official launch of its updated "Prompt-to-Product" engine. This strategic release evolves the platform from a rapid prototyping tool into a comprehensive commercial ecosystem, enabling the immediate deployment of production-grade software for both mobile and web entrepreneurs.





The update addresses a fragmented market by introducing native integration with industry-standard payment processors—RevenueCat for mobile In-App Purchases and Stripe for web payments. This integration allows entrepreneurs to bypass weeks of complex backend configuration, ensuring applications launch with full subscription management capabilities built-in from day one.

From Hobbyist Scripting to Enterprise SaaS

While traditional generative AI tools produce code snippets, they often lack the infrastructure required to run a scalable Software as a Service (SaaS) business. OnSpace fills this void by providing a complete operational environment.

"Vibe coding is unlocking a massive wave of creativity, but creativity alone doesn't pay the bills," said William Penrose, Co-founder at OnSpace AI. "Our goal is to turn 'Vibe Coding' into 'Vibe Revenue.' Whether you are building an agentic AI app that automates complex workflows or a subscription-based content platform, we provide the technical backbone to handle user management and transactions seamlessly."

Key Business Capabilities of the Updated Platform:

Unified App & Website Builder: OnSpace is not just for mobile. Users can build native apps for iOS and Android, as well as fully responsive React-based websites, all from a single platform.

Built-in Business Intelligence: Users get access to a comprehensive dashboard to track their project's growth, analyzing user sources and activity. Furthermore, creators can build apps that include their own user-facing dashboards, perfect for creating B2B SaaS admin panels.

Solving Core Development Bottlenecks

The platform update specifically targets three persistent barriers in the digital product lifecycle, offering streamlined solutions for modern developers:

Cross-Platform Cloud Compilation: Addressing hardware limitations, OnSpace shifts the build process to the cloud. This allows users to create and deploy native iOS applications directly from Windows or Linux devices, eliminating the need for Apple hardware.

Automated AI Infrastructure: To simplify intelligent app creation, the engine automates the complex backend connections required for agentic AI apps. Users can deploy LLM-powered tools without managing personal API keys or server maintenance.

To simplify intelligent app creation, the engine automates the complex backend connections required for agentic AI apps. Users can deploy LLM-powered tools without managing personal API keys or server maintenance. Source Code Sovereignty: Unlike proprietary no-code environments that lock users in, OnSpace generates professional-grade React and TypeScript code. This ensures SaaS businesses maintain full ownership and scalability, allowing the software to evolve independent of the platform.

About OnSpace AI

OnSpace AI is designed to democratize the software economy. By leveraging advanced generative AI, the platform empowers non-technical founders to build, monetize, and scale applications instantly. For more information, please visit https://www.onspace.ai

