Tomas Pearce Marks 20 Years of Design Leadership, Announces Strategic Expansion in Hospitality and a New People-First Office Culture

Toronto, ON, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [December 30th, 2025] — Award-winning design firm Tomas Pearce is celebrating 20 years of design excellence, marking a milestone defined by creative innovation, resilience, and forward-thinking leadership under co-founders Tania Richardson and Melandro Quilatan.

Over the past two decades, Tomas Pearce has established a reputation for creating refined, luxurious, and award-winning environments across both residential and commercial sectors. As economic conditions shift—including the impact of rising costs driven by U.S. tariffs—the firm has proactively adapted its business model to serve clients better. Central to this evolution is the introduction of designer trade discounts now extended directly to clients, helping offset increased material and supply costs while maintaining the firm’s high design standards.

As Tomas Pearce enters its next chapter, the firm is announcing a strategic focus on hospitality design upgrades, responding to growing market demand and leveraging its deep expertise in creating elevated, guest-centred environments. This expansion reflects a natural progression for the firm, which has long been trusted to deliver timeless luxury and functional elegance in high-impact spaces.

Alongside its business evolution, Tomas Pearce is redefining what it means to “be in the office.” The firm has introduced a progressive office culture intentionally designed to support mental well-being, recognizing that creativity, performance, and long-term success are deeply connected to how people feel at work.

“Our 20-year journey has taught us that success isn’t just about growth—it’s about sustainability, for our clients and for our people,” said Tania Richardson, co-founder at Tomas Pearce. “By focusing on hospitality and fostering a workplace that prioritizes mental well-being, we’re building a future rooted in both results and humanity.”

Partners Richardson and Quilatan emphasize that the firm’s updated workplace model reflects a modern understanding of productivity—one that values flexibility, mental health, and meaningful collaboration as drivers of exceptional creative outcomes.

Co-founder Tania Richardson continues to shape the firm’s vision through creative innovation, strategic marketing, and mindful leadership. Co-founder Melandro Quilatan, Principal Partner and Lead Creative of Tomas Pearce Design Consulting Inc., leads the creative direction across all residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. Widely recognized for his visionary approach, Quilatan defines the firm’s signature aesthetic—timeless luxury paired with refined innovation.

This 20-year milestone underscores Tomas Pearce’s continued commitment to adaptability, design excellence, and leadership within Canada’s evolving creative and business landscape.

About Tomas Pearce

Tomas Pearce Interior Design Consulting Inc. is a creative interior design firm known for its award-winning work and distinctive approach to luxury design. Celebrating 20 years of impact in 2025, the firm delivers thoughtful, elevated spaces across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.