NovaBridge to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, January 2, 2026

NovaBridge Also Included in the Highly Regarded Nasdaq Biotech Index, Emphasizing its Position as an Industry Leader

Opening the first trading session of the New Year marks an excellent beginning to 2026 for NovaBridge

Inclusion in the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NBI) enhances NovaBridge’s visibility and emphasizes the Company’s position as an industry leader

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) (NovaBridge or the Company) a global biotechnology platform company committed to accelerating access to innovative medicines, today announced Fu Wei, Executive Chairman of NovaBridge, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, January 2, 2026, along with Sean Fu, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of NovaBridge and members of the Management Team. In addition, the Company announced that NovaBridge joined the Nasdaq Biotech Index, effective December 19, 2025.

“Ringing the opening bell for the first Nasdaq trading session of 2026 is profoundly fitting with NovaBridge’s mission! There is no better place than this “crossroads of the world” to celebrate NovaBridge’s successful transition to a global biotech platform in 2025, and to share our vision for unlocking shareholder value in 2026, as we bridge collaboration, translational science and execution to rapidly progress transformative therapies,” said Fu Wei, Executive Chairman of NovaBridge.

Sean Fu, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of NovaBridge commented, “Inclusion in the Nasdaq Biotech Index marks a notable milestone for NovaBridge that underscores the strength of our strategic vision and pipeline. It befits NovaBridge as an industry leader and enhances the Company’s visibility as we leverage our hub-and-spoke business model to accelerate the development of innovative medicines.”

Overview of Event Details

Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony

Event Date and Time: Friday, January 2, 2026, 9:15 – 9:35 AM ET

NovaBridge Participants: Fu Wei, Executive Chairman; Sean Fu, CEO; and members of Management

Location: Times Square, New York

Event Livestream Link: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About NovaBridge

NovaBridge is a global biotechnology platform company committed to accelerating access to innovative medicines. We combine deep business development expertise with agile translational clinical development to identify, accelerate, and advance breakthrough assets. By bridging science, strategy, and execution, NovaBridge enables transformative therapies to progress rapidly from discovery toward patients in need.

The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, and VIS-101, a second-in-class, potentially best-in-class bifunctional biologic, targeting VEGF-A and ANG2.

Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancer and other gastrointestinal malignancies. The Company is also collaborating with its partner, ABL Bio, for the development of ragistomig, a bispecific antibody integrating PD-L1 as a tumor engager and 4-1BB as a conditional T cell activator, in solid tumors. Additionally, NovaBridge owns worldwide rights outside of China to uliledlimab, an anti-CD73 antibody that targets adenosine-driven immunosuppression in cancer.

VIS-101 targets VEGF-A and ANG-2 to provide more potent and durable treatment benefits for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). VIS-101 is currently completing a large, randomized, dose-ranging Phase 2 study for wet AMD. NovaBridge is the majority shareholder of Visara, and Visara controls global rights to VIS-101, outside of Greater China and certain countries in Asia.

For more information, please visit https://www.novabridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “believes”, “designed to”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “potential”, “estimates”, “confident”, and similar terms or the negative thereof. NovaBridge may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the effect of the Company’s inclusion in the Nasdaq Biotech Index; the strategy, clinical development, plans, results, safety and efficacy of givastomig and VIS-101 and its other drug candidates; the strategic and clinical development of NovaBridge’s drug candidates, including givastomig, ragistomig, uliledlimab, and VIS-101; anticipated clinical milestones and results, and related timing. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may or may not support further development or New Drug Application/Biologics License Application (NDA/BLA) approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of the Company’s drug candidates; the Company’s ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; the Company’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; the Company’s limited operating history and the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 as well as the discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

NovaBridge Investor & Media Contacts

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

NovaBridge Biosciences

+1-240-745-6330

IR@novabridge.com