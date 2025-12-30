Selects Introduces a New Baseline for AI-Assisted Long-Form Video Automation

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Cutback announced the launch of Selects, a next-generation AI long-form video assistant, designed for automating multi-camera podcasts, interview formats, and other talking head videos.





Selects automates the tedious prep stage of post-production. Through speech pattern and emotion detection, it makes syncing footage (especially for multi-camera recordings), organizing speakers, cleaning timelines, and detecting the best audio a one-click process. This enables creators to move from hours of manual review to an editable assembly cut in minutes; a testament to the Cutback team’s dedication to making storytelling frictionless without sacrificing creativity.

While social clips have seen massive automation, long-form video editing has remained stubbornly manual. Selects aims to close that gap. This release ushers in a new baseline expectation for assembly automation in professional workflows.

Where existing tools focus on surface-level cleanup, Selects targets the structural work that consumes most editing time; structuring a coherent timeline from long-form footage in less than 20 minutes.

Selects allows you to:

- Switch to the active speaker without manual keyframing

- Detect the highest-quality audio source and mute cross-talk

- Automatically segment clips by topic for faster review

- Identify unusable clips and remove them from your timeline instantly

- Generate storyline-aligned timeline drafts by prompt-based command

With Selects, editors get a long-form editing workflow that mirrors hiring an assistant editor, without the staffing cost.

Editors and creators can drop their raw footage into Selects, organize footage, and get an assembly cut instantly. They can also prompt a storyline or narrative angle, and hand off to Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or DaVinci Resolve for finishing.

“Editing long-form videos currently means spending hours cleaning a messy timeline before you can make creative decisions. Selects eliminates that barrier,” said Tom Kim, the co-founder and CEO of Cutback. “We’ve become an integral part of the workflows of large YouTube studios, each noting that their newfound video editing efficiency has removed 80% of prep time since adopting Selects.”

Designed for content teams, solo creators, and agencies that cut multiple long episodes each week, Selects acts as a true AI video editor for long-form content, turning raw recordings into a structured, editable timeline faster than manual prep. You’ll never have to build another timeline again.

Automated workflows for more video categories like talk shows, events, and vlogs are planned for release in the upcoming months.

Selects is available today with a free 7-day trial.



