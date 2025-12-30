Datavault AI Announces it will Exhibit at CES 2026 and Update Investors on Acoustics Division

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced it will exhibit its WiSA, ADIO, VerifyU, DVHolo, Events Citadel, Data Vault technology and event-based deployments at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada from Jan. 6-9, 2026.

Key Highlights in Datavault AI’s Acoustics Division:

Strong Intellectual Property growth in WiSA with nine new patents issued in 2025 for a total of 63 issued or filed, by Datavault AI.

Increased demand for WiSA wireless audio modules reflects growing adoption of WiSA E across global set-top box deployments and premium audio products, supporting broader market penetration.

Expanding Commercial and OEM Adoption

WiSA-enabled products are actively shipping to, or deployed with, leading global brands, including:



- Klipsch

- Sagemcom

- Bang & Olufsen

- KEF

- Additional global OEMs and commercial integrators

Advanced spatial HD sound transmission technologies developed with interoperability and consumer experience are at the core of Datavault AI’s WiSA technology portfolio.

A legal team from a top intellectual property global law firm has been engaged for a commercial standards-based licensing campaign.

Gen 2 Platform Advancement

Continued progress of WiSA’s Gen 2 software-centric platform, delivering:

- Improved performance, latency, and reliability

- Enhanced scalability for multi-speaker and commercial environments

- Greater flexibility for OEMs and system integrators



Gen 2 software is now running in production environments across:



- Set-top boxes

- Consumer and premium speaker systems

- Commercial audio deployments



Validated and operating on leading semiconductor platforms, including:



- Espressif Systems

- Realtek Semiconductor

Acquired Technology

In July 2025, Datavault AI expanded its intellectual property portfolio through the acquisition of four patents and one pending patent application, secured ownership of the Inaudible Tones® trademark, and acquired SyncIN broadcast technology from Turner Global Media. These assets are being integrated into the Company’s Event Citadel applications, targeting sports, entertainment, and live event use cases. The technologies support Datavault AI’s data-over-sound and acoustics-based signaling capabilities and are designed to integrate with the Company’s broader data monetization platform and proof systems, including VerifyU, which remain key areas of ongoing development and commercialization focus.

CES 2026 Presence Details

Datavault AI’s Data and Acoustic technology solutions will exhibit at CES 2026 , January 6 to 9,2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it looks forward to:



- Demonstrating its upcoming Gen 2 software and platform release

- Showcasing live, in-market deployments operating in commercial and consumer speaker systems

- Highlighting WiSA’s evolution as a scalable, silicon-agnostic wireless audio platform.

“The quality in engineering and ownership of the crucial IP is how we became a standard in acoustics with WiSA, it’s truly perfection in the performance of our product, that is most important about what WiSA has achieved, a product perfection culture that carries over to Datavault AI as a whole,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “This year marked our development and licensed partnership with Dolby Technologies, our advancement of the WiSA product lines, creation of new innovative ADIO technology integrations into events and advertising and our continued expansion of our intellectual property estate remains central to our strategy. All of this effort is to serve to fortify our position and that of the sole source of groundbreaking solutions,” Mr. Bradley added.

Index Inclusion Milestone

Datavault AI Inc. has been added to the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index , an industry-specific index designed to track companies classified within the semiconductor sector.



About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the “Company,” “us,” “our,” or “we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: statements regarding future events; the commercial potential and anticipated market impact of our patented technologies; our ability to successfully integrate the newly issued patents referred to in this press release with our other patented technologies and Datavault AI agents; our ability to monitor potential infringement of and enforce our patented technologies, including the newly issued patents referred to in this press release; Datavault AI’s expected participation at CES 2026; and the projected growth of the global data monetization and real-world asset tokenization markets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; uncertainties regarding valuation methodologies and third-party reports; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the risk that the potential technologies that Datavault AI develops may not progress or receive required approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding regulatory pathways; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; risks that prior results may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual-property risks; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management’s estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. Data regarding the industries in which we compete and our market position and market share within these industries are inherently imprecise and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties beyond our control, but we believe they generally indicate size, position and market share within this industry. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. While we believe our internal company research and estimates are reliable, such research and estimates have not been verified by any independent source. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industries’ future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause our future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. As a result, you should be aware that market, ranking and other similar industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

