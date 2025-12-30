AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL ANNOUNCES TSXV CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE AND FILING OF FILING STATEMENT FOR QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp. (“Amaya” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AMYA.P), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), is pleased to provide an update with respect to its proposed Qualifying Transaction (within the meaning of Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSX-V) with Flight Food & Beverage Partners Inc. (“Flight”), as previously disclosed in its news releases dated September 19, 2024, December 17, 2024, and October 2, 2025 (the “Transaction”).

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has filed its filing statement dated December 29, 2025 (the "Filing Statement") under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , which describes the Transaction and provides disclosure on the Company, Flight and the resulting issuer following the Transaction. The Company has also received conditional acceptance from the TSX-V for the completion of the Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final TSX-V acceptance, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX-V, the shares of the Company were halted effective September 18, 2024 and are expected to remain halted until the completion of the Transaction.

For additional details regarding the Transaction, please see the Filing Statement and the Company's press releases dated December 17, 2024 and October 2, 2025, which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Flight Food & Beverage Partners Inc.

Flight is a private company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on December 3, 2019 and is a growth-oriented company focused on investing, acquiring, and operating businesses in the food and beverage sector. Flight’s strategy involves targeting beverage companies with strong brand reputations and top-selling SKUs. Flight currently owns a craft beer brewery, real estate, and a portfolio of equity investments in established brands in the food & beverage sector. Flight strives to lead the craft beverage sector by building a scalable ecosystem that delivers innovative, high-quality products appealing to a broad spectrum of customers. Flight’s goal is to drive sustainable growth that outperforms the industry, earning the trust of both consumers and investors.

About Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp.

Amaya is a Capital Pool Company within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 2.4, has not commenced commercial operations, and has no assets other than cash.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Hounjet, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-542-6215

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimers

The information provided in this press release regarding Flight has been provided to Amaya by Flight and has not been independently verified by Amaya.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including but not limited to TSX-V acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX-V has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including assumptions that all conditions to the closing of the Transaction will be satisfied. Although Amaya and Flight consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the risk that required approvals and the satisfaction of material conditions are not obtained in connection with the Transaction. Although Amaya and Flight believe that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Amaya and Flight disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

