AGF Investments Announces Final Distributions for AGF Investments ETFs for 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced the final December 2025 cash distributions and annual 2025 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF Investments ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc.



Unitholders of record of an AGF Investments ETF on December 31, 2025 will receive (i) the actual 2025 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGF investments ETF on December 31, 2025; and (ii) the actual December 2025 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF Investments ETF on January 7, 2026. The actual taxable amounts for 2025, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2026.



The annual reinvested capital gains distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF Investments ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF Investments ETF may increase.



Details regarding the final “per unit” cash and reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Fund Ticker Exchange Final Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Final Annual

Reinvested Capital

Gains Distributions

Per Unit ($) AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund* AEMX Cboe Canada Inc. $0.234850 $0.260988 AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund* AENU Cboe Canada Inc. $0.179707 -

AGF Global Real Assets Fund*



AGLR Cboe Canada Inc. $0.594638 -

AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG Cboe Canada Inc. $0.032429 -

AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF QEF Cboe Canada Inc. $0.657506 -

AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF QIF Cboe Canada Inc. $0.342613 $0.353686 AGF Total Return Bond Fund* ATRB Cboe Canada Inc. $0.095168 -

AGF US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange -

-

AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund* ASMD Cboe Canada Inc. -

-





*AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund, AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, AGF Global Real Assets Fund, AGF Total Return Bond Fund and AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund are mutual funds with an ETF series option.



Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.



This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



AGF ETFs are ETFs offered by AGF Investments Inc. ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund’s performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the fund are greater than the performance of the fund, the original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund, are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the adjusted cost base falls below zero, the investor will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $60 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.



AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

