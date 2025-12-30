AmpliTech Group Achieves 100% Open RAN Handover Validation at POWDER OTIC PlugFest Featuring AT&T, DISH Wireless, Samsung, VMware, and Other Leading Global Participants

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG), today announced a major milestone in the commercialization of Open RAN technology. During the O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2025, AmpliTech’s Radio Units (O-RUs) achieved a 100% successful handover validation rate across multi-vendor environments.

What's a handover? When you're on a phone call in your car driving down the highway, your phone is connected to a cell tower. As you move away from that tower and get closer to another one, your phone needs to switch its connection from the first tower to the second without dropping your call. That switch is called a handover (or "handoff").

What's validation? Validation just means confirming the handover actually worked, that your call successfully transferred to the new tower and stayed connected.

What's the handover validation rate? It's simply the percentage of these tower-to-tower switches that succeed. If 100 handovers happen and 98 work properly, the rate is 98%. In AmpliTech’s validation case it was 100%.

Why does it matter? A low rate means more dropped calls and frustrated customers. A high rate means the network is working smoothly.

This validation reinforces AmpliTech’s position as a critical hardware provider in the global shift toward disaggregated, interoperable 5G architectures. By delivering flawless mobility performance, traditionally the most difficult challenge in Open RAN, AmpliTech has proven its technology is deployment-ready for large-scale public and private 5G networks.

Capturing the Open RAN Market Pivot

As the telecommunications industry moves away from closed, single-vendor "locked-in" systems, the demand for high-performance, interoperable hardware is surging.

De-Risking Open RAN Adoption : By achieving a 100% success rate in deterministic handover behavior, AmpliTech removes a primary barrier to entry for tier-1 carriers concerned about reliability in multi-vendor setups.

: By achieving a 100% success rate in deterministic handover behavior, AmpliTech removes a primary barrier to entry for tier-1 carriers concerned about reliability in multi-vendor setups. Expanding Total Addressable Market (TAM) : The success at PlugFest Fall 2025 confirms AmpliTech’s readiness for Public 5G, Private Enterprise 5G, and CBRS-based industrial networks.

: The success at PlugFest Fall 2025 confirms AmpliTech’s readiness for Public 5G, Private Enterprise 5G, and CBRS-based industrial networks. Strategic Interoperability: Validated against multiple independent O-CU and O-DU software implementations, AmpliTech’s O-RUs are now "plug-and-play" ready for the global ecosystem of RAN software providers.





The RF Foundation for AI-Driven Networks

Modern 5G networks require extreme precision to support automated and AI-driven operations. AmpliTech’s engineering focuses on the "RF Foundation", the physical layer where network stability begins.

Carrier-Grade Hardware : The trial utilized AmpliTech’s outdoor-rated Band n48 (CBRS) O-RUs featuring a 4×4 MIMO architecture, designed for high-capacity throughput.

: The trial utilized AmpliTech’s outdoor-rated Band n48 (CBRS) O-RUs featuring a 4×4 MIMO architecture, designed for high-capacity throughput. Unrivaled Stability : Throughout the testing, the units maintained continuous RF power stability and precise timing characteristics, allowing higher-layer AI and automation logic to execute without degradation.

: Throughout the testing, the units maintained continuous RF power stability and precise timing characteristics, allowing higher-layer AI and automation logic to execute without degradation. Automation-Ready: The units demonstrated predictable behavior essential for closed-loop automation and AI-assisted testing frameworks, such as Dagster and KiwiTCMS.





“Reliable handover starts at the radio layer,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. “Achieving a 100% handover success rate across multiple vendors demonstrates that our radios provide the stable RF performance required for carrier-grade Open RAN deployments where mission-critical reliability is the only acceptable standard.”

Strategic Impact and Future Outlook

This successful validation at the POWDER Open Test and Integration Center (OTIC) marks AmpliTech’s transition from technology validation to global deployment readiness. As carriers prioritize scalable, automated, and mobility-driven use cases, AmpliTech is uniquely positioned as a trusted radio technology provider that anchors these disaggregated architectures.

The POWDER Open Test and Integration Center (OTIC) is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the bulk of its footprint on the University of Utah campus.

POWDER stands for "Platform for Open Wireless Data-driven Experimental Research." It was designated as an OTIC by the O-RAN ALLIANCE in summer 2023 Utah and is part of the PAWR (Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research) program created by the U.S. National Science Foundation.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG) is an engineering-driven company specializing in high-performance Open RAN Radio Units and advanced wireless infrastructure. With a legacy of RF excellence, AmpliTech provides O-RAN-compliant solutions that deliver the reliability and performance required for next-generation public and private 5G networks worldwide. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com or amplitech5G.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that additional larger orders will be received or lead to further production orders, financing, growth and profitability. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com