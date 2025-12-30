Maxus Mining Highlights Antimony Results at the Hurley Project in British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce results from the 2025 exploration program (the “Program”) at the Hurley Project (“Hurley” or the “Property”), located in the prolific Bralorne Mining District in British Columbia (Please see Figure 1). The Company engaged Palliser Exploration (“Palliser”) to complete a reconnaissance field program over both blocks of the Property (Please see Figure 1). The field program was focused on evaluating targets that were generated by the Company after a compilation of all available historical assessment reports.

2025 Hurley Exploration Highlights

The Program confirmed Antimony mineralization highlighted by 9.33% Sb (H038512; quartz vein in talus) and 0.18% Sb (H038531; outcrop; stibnite-mineralized quartz veins).

(H038512; quartz vein in talus) and (H038531; outcrop; stibnite-mineralized quartz veins). The Program confirmed gold mineralization from quartz veins in outcrop samples, highlighted by 11.60 g/t Au (H038576) , 2.20 g/t Au (H038578) , and 1.99 g/t Au (H038579) ,

from quartz veins in outcrop samples, highlighted by , , and , Desktop compilation of available assessment reports, combined with the Program results demonstrates polymetallic characteristics that support the district-scale exploration potential of the Property.





“These results from Hurley underscore the strength of Maxus’ diversified exploration strategy in British Columbia,” said Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Maxus Mining, “High-grade antimony and gold mineralization identified at surface, combined with compelling historical datasets, demonstrate the potential importance of Hurley within our antimony-focused portfolio and provide a strong technical foundation for follow-up exploration.”



Figure 1: Hurley Project Claims1

2025 Hurley Project Exploration Program

The Company’s technical team reviewed over ten (10) historic assessment reports covering the Property and compiled the results into a central GIS database. This work highlighted favourable geology and targets for potential mineralization at Hurley and outlined several exploration targets across the Property, as well as pathfinder element anomalies in historic soil datasets (Please see Figure 2).2,3

Following the desktop compilation, the Company initiated a field reconnaissance program to evaluate the generated target areas. During the field program, multiple high-grade gold and antimony occurrences associated with mineralized quartz veins hosted in granodiorite were documented.

Several outcrop samples returned significant gold anomalies from mineralized quartz veins in granodiorite, including 11.60 g/t Au (H038576), 2.20 g/t Au (H038578), and 1.99 g/t Au (H038579). These samples are located proximal to areas of historic gold-in-soil anomalies and within the Hurley East claim block (Please see Figure 2).

Antimony mineralization is highlighted by a peak result returning 9.33% Sb from a mineralized quartz vein in talus material (H038512) that is associated with highly anomalous silver (153 g/t Ag) and elevated copper (349 ppm Cu). In addition, an outcrop sample containing stibnite-mineralized quartz veins (H038531) near the Waterloo area returned 0.18% Sb. These occurrences coincide with regional historic soil anomalies of Sb, Zn, and Pb, and further support a broader polymetallic mineralizing system on the Property (Please see Figure 2).

The Hurley 2025 exploration surface sampling results verify the presence of high-grade gold and antimony mineralization on the Property and support the historical geochemical anomalies.

Figure 2: Hurley East Project, Highlighting 2025 Surface Sampling Results.

Table 1: Hurley Project 2025 Surface Sampling Highlights

Sample ID Easting Northing Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Ni (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (%) Zn (ppm) Lithology Mineralization Sample Source H038504 518795 5625613 - 0.50 49.50 12.10 9.00 - 22.60 ribbon chert outcrop H038505 518734 5625597 0.07 0.90 339.00 36.20 5.00 - 160.00 siltstone arsenopyrite outcrop H038506 518574 5625765 0.01 0.50 125.00 7.70 3.00 - 54.10 quartz diorite arsenopyrite float H038507 518463 5625926 0.01 0.50 180.00 142.00 1.00 - 35.80 ribbon chert outcrop H038508 518323 5625825 0.01 0.50 186.00 16.90 3.00 - 276.00 siltstone outcrop H038509 518326 5625981 0.01 0.50 110.00 162.00 2.00 - 53.00 basalt pyrite float H038512 522012 5627525 0.07 153.00 349.00 1.60 826.00 9.33 409.00 quartz vein stibnite talus H038513 521915 5627622 0.02 1.60 1200.00 62.50 8.00 0.01 64.40 siltstone pyrrhotite, tetrahedrite subcrop H038514 521851 5628007 0.02 1.10 271.00 39.00 10.00 0.04 84.10 siltstone outcrop H038515 521803 5628076 0.01 0.50 121.00 83.40 9.00 - 389.00 siltstone pyrite talus H038516 521780 5628256 0.01 0.50 52.30 15.50 7.00 0.01 96.60 siltstone pyrite outcrop H038517 523499 5627678 0.61 15.60 31.70 32.60 26.00 0.01 25.30 siltstone outcrop H038519 523448 5628146 0.01 0.50 74.40 33.40 9.00 - 93.90 siltstone pyrite, chalcopyrite outcrop H038522 522920 5628950 0.01 0.50 262.00 42.60 12.00 - 211.00 mudstone outcrop H038525 523122 5629127 0.98 1.50 30.20 7.10 10.00 - 301.00 mudstone pyrite outcrop H038526 523195 5629266 - 0.50 89.50 35.30 7.00 - 72.90 ribbon chert pyrite outcrop H038527 519318 5625574 0.01 11.20 321.00 55.60 16.00 - 506.00 quartz vein sphalerite, pyrite talus H038529 519070 5625630 0.02 0.70 16.40 11.40 21.00 - 29.70 quartz vein arsenopyrite float H038531 518986 5625612 0.02 1.00 80.50 19.60 115.00 0.18 58.20 siltstone stibnite, pyrite outcrop H038532 518875 5625763 - 0.50 20.70 9.00 3.00 - 84.30 siltstone pyrite, pyrrhotite outcrop H038533 518868 5625750 0.01 0.50 9.30 32.20 22.00 - 30.00 siltstone stibnite, stibnite vein H038534 518819 5625851 - 0.50 299.00 68.10 4.00 - 181.00 siltstone pyrite outcrop H038535 518810 5625861 - 0.50 178.00 175.00 2.00 - 107.00 siltstone talus H038562 524590 5627166 0.02 0.50 152.00 73.20 3.00 - 240.00 siltstone pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite outcrop H038565 524510 5628311 0.01 0.60 256.00 186.00 14.00 - 192.00 mudstone pyrite outcrop H038566 524837 5628296 - 0.50 51.50 195.00 5.00 - 80.30 mudstone pyrite outcrop H038571 523371 5630183 0.01 0.50 85.40 71.30 17.00 - 331.00 mudstone pyrrhotite outcrop H038572 523371 5630162 - 0.50 62.70 13.30 9.00 - 68.20 hornblende-feldspar porphyry pyrite outcrop H038576 523211 5630378 11.60 10.20 63.80 215.00 596.00 0.04 62.20 granodiorite arsenopyrite vein H038577 523211 5630378 0.15 0.50 268.00 80.30 12.00 - 58.80 granodiorite pyrrhotite outcrop H038578 523192 5630368 2.20 33.30 118.00 26.80 750.00 0.03 116.00 granodiorite arsenopyrite, pyrite outcrop H038579 523167 5630392 1.99 4.10 29.80 21.30 643.00 0.04 150.00 granodiorite arsenopyrite, pyrite vein H038581 523197 5630423 0.01 0.50 100.00 52.60 11.00 - 126.00 mudstone pyrite, pyrrhotite outcrop



Criteria for highlights are based on compiled geochemical data outlining background levels of various metals. If any one of the following criteria were met, the sample was determined to be a highlight:

Au g/t > 0.5, Cu ppm > 300, Ag g/t > 2, Zn ppm > 5000, Pb ppm > 5000, Sb >100 ppm, Ni > 150ppm

**All sample values are from grab samples which by their nature, are not representative of overall gold grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in the table above. The 32 samples above are part of a suite of 52 samples collected and assayed during the Program.

Sample Preparation and Analytical Procedures

Rock samples were collected by Palliser field crews with sample locations (in NAD83 UTM Zone 10 coordinates), descriptions, visual characteristics, and photographs recorded in the field. Each sample was assigned a unique sample ID and placed into a labelled sample bag along with a corresponding sample tag. Samples were stored securely during the Program and transported directly by Palliser personnel to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta for sample preparation and geochemical analysis. AGAT Laboratories is accredited to ISO 9001:2015 ISO/IEC 17025 for specific analytical methods.

The following sample preparation, analysis, and quality assurance and quality control methods were performed:

Dry <5kg, Crush to 75% passing 2mm, split to 250g (method code 200-075)

Pulverize to 85% passing 75 microns (method code 200-087)

Metals by 4 Acid Digest, Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) (201-070)

Gold (Au) by fire assay (202-551)

If Au >10g/t, run gravimetric 202-564

If Metals >10,000ppm, ran overlimit 4 Acid Digest, ICP-OES or ICP-Mass Spectrometry (MS)

A Certified Reference Material or Blank was inserted at a frequency of 1 in 10 samples.





A minimum of two (2) Maxus personnel received all AGAT Laboratories assay certificates.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Property, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Property. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Property.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and, if warranted, advancing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing its diversified portfolio totaling approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrain across British Columbia, Canada.

The Portfolio includes 8,920 hectares across three antimony projects, anchored by the Flagship Alturas Antimony Project, where a recent discovery returned high-grade naturally occurring antimony up to 69.98% Sb¶. The Hurley Antimony Project, located adjacent to Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project, where 2024 drilling reported 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m‖, and the Quarry Antimony Project, which hosts historical polymetallic samples grading 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, 0.65 g/t Ag, and 20% Sb‡.

Maxus’ portfolio further includes the 3,054-hectare Lotto Tungsten Project, where a selected 1980 grab sample from a scheelite-bearing quartz vein assayed 10.97% WO₃§, and the 3,123-hectare Penny Copper Project, which has over 100 years of recorded exploration. Recent work programs at Penny included rock sampling and geological mapping†, with 2017 sampling returning copper values of 1046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1808 ppm Cu (TK17-28), and 2388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†. The project is strategically located near the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that continues to attract significant exploration activity.

Maxus is committed to advancing its British Columbia projects through targeted exploration programs designed to unlock value across multiple critical mineral systems.

References

1 – Pelletier et al, 2023. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada – https://minedocs.com/27/Bralorne-MRR-TR-01202023.pdf

2 – Gilchrist, T., 2015. Prospecting Report for Truax Property. ARIS 35344.

3 – Wynne, F.L., 1987. Assessment Report on Grid Establishment, Soil Geochemistry, Magnetometer Survey, VLF-EM Survey, Geological Mapping, and Trenching. ARIS 15777.

¶ Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, ‘Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb’ – https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

‖ Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC - Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 ppm Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling – February 24, 2025 - https://endurancegold.com/news-releases/endurance-summarizes-antimony-results-from-the-reliance-gold-project-bc-best-intervals-include-19.2-antimony-and-2.16-ppm-au/

‡ Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

§ MILFILE No: 082FSW228 – Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample –

https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=082FSW228

† NI 43-101 - Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

