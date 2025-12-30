Duos Edge AI Expands Within and Beyond Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, modular, and scalable Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions, today announced its additional deployment in Texas as well as its expansion into the Illinois market, serving the Greater Chicagoland Area. Following continued execution and customer adoption across multiple Texas markets, this milestone marks a significant step in Duos Edge AI’s national growth strategy.





Duos Edge AI also announced the addition of two EDCs to support Carrier Neutral needs in the Lubbock market which further builds on the strong momentum in Texas. Duos has deployed multiple EDCs to support Education, Healthcare, and Service Providers, including recent activities in the Amarillo, Victoria, Waco, Dumas and Corpus Christi markets. These deployments underscore the scalability of Duos Edge AI’s platform and its ability to serve diverse use cases ranging from education and public sector initiatives to carrier neutral colocation and enterprise workloads. The Chicagoland deployment represents the first of multiple planned Midwest installations as the Company broadens its geographic footprint, and the Lubbock market emphasizes the focus on service provider demands.

Duos Edge AI’s patented, modular Edge AI Data Center incorporates enterprise-grade security controls with third-party SOC 2 Type II certification under AICPA standards. Combined with the Company’s U.S. patent for an Entryway for a Modular Data Center (Patent No. US 12,404,690 B1), engineered with clean-room-level equipment protection, the Duos EDC solution provides customers with a secure, compliant, and differentiated Edge infrastructure offering.

“Expanding within Texas and into the Illinois market is a meaningful milestone that reflects both execution discipline and rising demand for our Edge Data Center,” said Doug Recker, President of Duos and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “We are building a scalable, repeatable deployment model that supports education, carriers, and enterprises with secure, low-latency infrastructure. These expansions align with our growth strategy and reinforce our confidence in continued momentum as we execute against our long-term guidance.”

Duos Edge AI expects to continue expanding into additional states as it capitalizes on growing demand for carrier neutral facilities with localized compute, AI enablement, and resilient digital infrastructure across underserved and high-growth markets. This supports Duos’ broader strategy to deliver differentiated infrastructure solutions that drive sustainable growth, recurring revenue opportunities, and long-term shareholder value.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

