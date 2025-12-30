OFA Group Confirms Commercial Launch of QikBIM and RWA Platform in 2026, Establishing Core AI Infrastructure for Global Revenue Growth

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) (“OFA” or the “Company”), today announced the successful completion of application testing for its next-generation intelligent building platform QikBIM, along with continued smooth progress in testing its Real-World Asset (RWA) platform, confirming key commercial launch milestones scheduled for early 2026.

Following comprehensive application and performance validation, QikBIM has successfully passed all internal testing requirements for both architectural and structural functions, and is scheduled to officially enter commercial operation on January 15, 2026. Upon launch, QikBIM is expected to become one of the core technology pillars of OFA’s future operations and commercialization strategy, supporting long-term revenue growth.

QikBIM Ready for Commercial Deployment and Strategic Monetization

QikBIM is OFA Group’s cloud-based intelligent building platform, designed to support the full lifecycle of architectural and real-estate assets through high-precision data modeling and artificial intelligence. The successful completion of application testing confirms the platform’s stability, scalability, and readiness for real-world deployment, positioning QikBIM as a foundational infrastructure supporting OFA’s long-term operational and monetization strategy.

RWA Platform Testing Advances, AI Valuation Capabilities Integrated from QikBIM

In parallel, testing of OFA Group’s RWA platform continues to progress smoothly. The platform is designed to digitally represent real-estate assets with enhanced transparency, data verification, and financial functionality.

QikBIM’s importance to an RWA (Hearth) platform lies in becoming a “technical truth engine” that transforms design, construction, and operations data into verifiable, finance-ready facts that can be trusted by investors, lenders, and regulators. By converting BIM and site progress into auditable evidence—such as token-minting readiness packs, proof-of-progress milestones, and on-chain document fingerprints—it directly unlocks underwriting, drawdowns, token releases, and fraud-resistant financing. Its ability to extend beyond construction into compliance passports, digital twin attestations, and CapEx-to-yield modeling strengthens legal defensibility, improves investor reporting, and supports secondary market liquidity. Overall, the integration aligns real-world building reality with on-chain finance, enabling transparent risk pricing, faster capital flows, and more credible real-world asset tokens.

RWA Platform Official Launch Scheduled for January 26, 2026

Based on current testing results and development progress, OFA Group confirms that its RWA platform is scheduled for official commercial launch on January 26, 2026. The launch represents a significant milestone in OFA’s long-term strategy to enable compliant, data-driven digital representation of real-estate assets and expand global market access through technology innovation.

Larry Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OFA Group, stated: “These milestones demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute complex technology initiatives according to plan. With QikBIM entering commercial operation and the RWA platform approaching launch, OFA has now completed the construction of a sustainable and scalable foundational platform at the intersection of architectural design, artificial intelligence, and digital assets.

The formal launch of these platforms establishes a solid foundation for long-term growth and will result in OFA’s core operations and revenue generation spanning the United States, Europe, and Japan, supported by a global, technology-driven operating model.”

About OFA Group

OFA Group is a multidisciplinary architecture and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company integrates architectural expertise, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies to deliver innovative solutions in design, real-estate development, and digital-asset infrastructure.

