Picard Medical CEO Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg Elected to AZBio Board of Directors

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC, maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada today announced that Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, Chief Executive Officer of Picard Medical and SynCardia Systems, LLC, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio), the state affiliate in Arizona of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), the preeminent national association for biotechnology companies His term serving on the board will extend through December 2028.

“Arizona has long been an important hub for life sciences innovation, and AZBio plays a critical role in fostering collaboration and growth across our industry,” said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of Picard Medical and SynCardia Systems. “SynCardia has deep roots in Arizona, and I am honored to join the AZBio Board to help strengthen the states bioscience ecosystem and advance lifesaving medical technologies for patients.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg to the AZBio Board of Directors," commented Joan Koerber-Walker, President and CEO of the Arizona Bioindustry Association, Inc. "For over two decades, SynCardia has been at the heart of Arizona's MedTech sector, driving innovation, creating opportunity, and saving lives. By sharing his deep experience vested in this area and dedication to driving health innovation forward, Patrick joins a statewide community of leaders who support Arizona’s health innovators as they work to improve the lives of patients on a global basis."

Mr. Schnegelsberg has extensive leadership experience at the intersection of advanced medical technology, clinical care, and commercialization. SynCardia, headquartered in Tucson for more than two decades, is the developer of the world’s first and only commercially available total artificial heart approved by both the US FDA and Health Canada.

Through this appointment, Picard Medical further reinforces its long-standing commitment to Arizona’s life sciences community and to advancing innovations that improve and extend patients' lives.

About AZBio

AZBio is a not-for-profit, 501 (c) 6 trade association promoting the growth of Arizona bioscience companies. The Association is comprised of Member organizations in business, research and education, economic development, government, and other professions involved in the biosciences. As the unified voice of the bioscience industry in Arizona, AZBio strives to make Arizona a place where bioscience organizations can grow and succeed. We accomplish this by creating a forum for the bioscience community to join together to engage, connect and collaborate, educating policy makers and the public about the benefits of our industry to the community, and by advancing the economic interests of individual organizations as well as the sector as a whole. Learn More About AZBio and Arizona’s BioIndustry at AZBio.org As the state affiliate in Arizona of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), the preeminent national association for biotechnology companies, and of AdvaMed, the largest association representing manufacturers of medical devices, diagnostic products and medical information systems, AZBio has access to information, contacts, resources, cost saving programs, and access to a global bioscience community to which we can connect member companies.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov.

